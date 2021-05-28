Kids Run Arkansas, an annual event promoting fun and fitness for youth and families, went virtual this year due to COVID-19 limitations. It’s presented by Conway Regional Health and Fitness Center with Groovy Smiles Pediatric Dentistry as its title sponsor. School entrants with the highest percentage of participation are awarded scholarships for their physical education programs.
St. Joseph School has been a regular participant, and won for the 11th time with 240 people signed up for a 1-mile or 3-mile run/walk held April 17-24.
St. Joseph received $3,025, and the check was presented by Conway Regional Health and Fitness Center Coordinator Mallory Lefler on May 25.
