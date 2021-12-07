A University of Central Arkansas student is not only seeing stars (and nebulae and galaxies), but he’s also capturing enhanced images of them through his telescope.
Erik Stinnett, a junior majoring in computer science at UCA, started astrophotography a couple of years ago, and his hobby has taken him light years away to the Milky Way core from Zion National Park in Utah and the Andromeda Galaxy from his family’s driveway, from which he does most of his photography on weekends or breaks when he’s home from college.
Although getting into astrophotography might seem to be a natural trajectory for Stinnett since his grandparents bought him his first telescope for Christmas when he was around 6 years old, he said “I never really used it too often before the fall of 2019 just because I never knew how to use it.”
Stinnett said that fall he “just decided to pull it out and look at the moon. And I on a whim took some pictures on my phone through the telescope of the moon, and it kind of evolved from there really. I got a new camera and telescope and different equipment over the next couple of months and I spent a few months learning how to use it all.”
So now, whenever he’s home and the weather’s clear, “I will have my telescope out in the driveway. ... It’s just a fun hobby and it’s just really interesting to see all these objects and stuff in the sky.”
However, the moon is no longer the object of his affection, but more of an obstacle to overcome most of the time, he said.
“Honestly, in astrophotography we don’t really like the moon because of how bright it is.” It did get some attention from him last week, though, because “there was a lunar eclipse that I got to photograph.”
He said he has enjoyed seeing “different planets, Jupiter and Saturn and Venus and Mars” through his telescope as well as the Andromeda Galaxy, the Pinwheel Galaxy and some nebulae, like the Orion Nebula and the Eagle Nebula, which he said was probably his favorite.
“There is an old Hubble image of the pillars of creation that was released decades ago and I had always wanted to see those in person if any way because I have an astronomy book I got as a little kid and they were in there,” Stinnett said, “and the pillars of creation are within the Eagle Nebula and being able to see them through the camera and the eyepiece after all those years of seeing them in the Hubble or online or in the book or something was really special.”
In order to get his photos, he said the timing “depends on what target is up in the sky at that point and location is more important as anything. You want as dark a location as possible.”
“I roll the telescope out on to the driveway and I will align the telescope to Polaris, which is the north star; that’s called polar aligning. It has to be aligned so the telescope knows where in the sky it is pointing at,” Stinnett said, “and then I will focus the telescope and the camera to get as good a picture as you can get.
“Then, I will tell the telescope to move to a certain location in the sky, whatever target I’m shooting at. Like say it’s the Orion Nebula, I will tell the telescope to move to Orion Nebula and it’ll take a quick image, see if it’s centered or not. If it is not centered, it will try to center itself. If it is centered, then I’m ready to begin imaging.”
He said before he starts imaging, “I will start the auto guider, which is a smaller telescope that goes onto the main telescope and there’s another camera connected to that. It will take short pictures of the stars to make sure it will stay perfectly aligned to the stars always and then it’s ready to begin imaging.”
Stinnett said he generally stays outside and images “all night really to get as much time as possible.”
Over the course of weeks, he said he will take many images of the same subject. “The last big project I had, I had a total of around 500 images. At three-minute exposures, I took about 500 over the course of July and August and then I would download them all to my computer and then stack them into one image to get the cleanest and most detailed image you can get.”
Stacking is a process used to combined the focused portion of multiple images into a final image. Stinnett said he will look through all of the images and make sure there aren’t any clouds and the stars are both focused and not trailing.
“It is very challenging, a very challenging process to begin, but it’s certainly worth it,” he said of astrophotography, “and I would strongly recommend it to anyone who is interested in photography or astronomy or really neither or has time and wants to try it. I would definitely recommend it, it was definitely worth it and I would do it again.”
While he doesn’t know of others “in person” who share his love for astrophotography, Stinnett said he has communicated with and gotten advice from people from all over the world. If he is able to give advice to others, he said he does that too.
“I’m still relatively new to this hobby, I mean about two years or so, but if a newcomer has a question about how to do something, I will try to help them out,” he said.
The images he gets he shares online on Facebook and Instagram, including in a private astrophotography group. And he plans to be out in his driveway with his telescope over the winter break capturing more of them, even if “it’s freezing.”
“It is definitely worth being able to look at all these different scenes in space like millions of light years away from us and just seeing them with your eyes and knowing it all is up there,” Stinnett said.
