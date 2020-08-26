Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced the state will provide splash guard face shields to school staff during his COVID-19 briefing on Wednesday.
The state acquired 70,000 of the shields and will distribute them “to every school employee in every district in Arkansas,” the governor said.
He noted that the shields “are to be worn over their masks,” not instead of masks.
Dr. Jennifer Dillaha, state epidemiologist, discussed the importance of wearing an effective face mask.
Masks with valves do not meet requirements, she said. Neck gaiters and bandanas are discouraged as emerging data indicates they are ineffective. Anyone who uses neck gaiters or bandanas need to double them up, Dr. Dillaha said, noting that the additional layer will provide more protection.
Ivy Pfeffer, Arkansas Department of Education deputy director, encouraged people to continue using the state’s Ready for School Call Resource Center with school-related questions.
The hotline, 1-833-353-6050, is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
“Over the past couple of days, we’ve answered lots of questions about technology,” Pfeffer said. “Most calls have come from parents or grandparents. We’re going to continue staffing this call center, so we encourage anyone with questions to call.”
The state reported 649 new positive cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. In Arkansas, 732 people have died as a result of the virus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.