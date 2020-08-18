Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced additional funding to address equity in online instruction for the upcoming school year during his COVID-19 briefing on Tuesday.
The state previously received $24 million devoted to rural broadband grants. The governor announced Tuesday the Arkansas Legislative Council supported adding $100 million of state funds for rural broadband grants in hopes that “every student can have access to online education.”
“As a quick solution, we needed to have WiFi access points, sometimes called hot spots, in our schools so they can be delivered to students in school who may live in remote areas and can’t get WiFi access readily,” the governor said. “This will help them make that connection so they can do their homework or learn online.”
The funds will be allocated based on student population, he said.
During the briefing Tuesday, which was in Mississippi County and therefore focused a bit on the northeast region, Dr. Jennifer Dillaha, state epidemiologist explained the different type of COVID-19 tests available and the best uses for each.
She said the antigen tests have a rapid response – results take about 15-20 minutes – but are only for people with symptoms.
“These antigen tests are only for people who have symptoms,” she said. “People with no symptoms will need a PCR (polymerase chain reaction) test.”
A PCR test is a nasal swab that has to be sent to a lab to be analyzed and takes at least 48 hours to get a result.
“The PCR test is the most accurate test we have,” she said.
There is also the antibody test, which requires a blood draw, that is only effective after the infection period.
Dr. Dillaha said people need to wear masks and socially distance because when a person gets infected with the virus, symptoms don’t usually develop until 5-6 days later, if at all.
“We have a lot of transmission going on in our communities,” she said.
The state added 410 new positive cases on Tuesday for a cumulative total of 53,487. Since the start of the pandemic, 619 Arkansans have died as a result of COVID-19. As of Tuesday, 492 people were hospitalized with the virus across the state.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.