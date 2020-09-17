The state reported 883 additional COVID-19 cases on Thursday. Of the new cases, 52 were from correctional facilities and 831 were community cases.
To date, the state had completed 118,866 PCR tests and 9,348 antigen tests in the month of September.
Gov. Asa Hutchinson released a statement regarding Thursday’s numbers: “The increased use of antigen point-of-care testing is encouraging. This shows our investment in point-of-care testing is helping address the new demand for rapid tests on our K-12 and college campuses. Today’s report includes almost 10,000 tests between the PCR tests and the antigen tests. Of course, this means we identified new cases, and this will allow our more than 770 contact tracers to do their work and reduce the spread of the virus. Right now, we are concentrating on identifying communities that have an increased level of spread and encouraging stricter compliance with our health guidelines.”
The governor announced last week he would switch from daily updates to weekly or as needed. He said on Tuesday that residents can get daily updates on the state’s pandemic response from a variety of sources and that updates are posted “mid-afternoon each day, including weekends.”
The sources include:
Governor/State of Arkansas updates are available at ar.gov/covid, facebook.com/asaforarkansas or on Twitter @AsaHutchinson.
ADH updates at healthy.arkansas.gov, facebook.com/arhealthdept or on Twitter @ADHPIO.
