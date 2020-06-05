In the first three days of June, the state tested 12,199 people for COVID-19.
“We are actually ahead of pace to hit 120,000. We’re doing well in regard to our testing goals,” Arkansas Secretary of Health Dr. Nate Smith said.
The state plans to test 120,000 for the virus during June, of which around 50,000 will be to test all residents and staff in nursing homes throughout Arkansas.
Gov. Asa Hutchinson said 358 more people have tested positive for the virus but hospitalizations were down one from Wednesday.
“We have a lot of cases out there so that is likely to go up but it is still manageable,” the governor said of hospitalizations.
Of the 358 new cases, 234 of them were in the northwest region of the state.
The governor gave an overview of the new community cases, broken down for five regions of the state – northeast, northwest, central, southeast and southwest.
Of the new cases, 10 percent were in the central region; 8.7 percent were in northeast; 5.3 percent were in the southwest; 3.4 percent were in the southeast; and 65 percent were in the northwest region.
The governor said northwest Arkansas didn’t have a peak in April, like much of the state, and is having its peak now.
“That’s really helpful to put in perspective as to where we are in different parts of the state,” he said of the regional breakdown.
He said the different regions have different trend lines and essentially have “different epidemics in Arkansas that are coming and going at different points.”
The governor said he plans to break down testing by region in coming days after people in the southeast said their numbers are low because testing is low there.
He explained the gating criteria, which are federal guidelines, for reopening phases.
He pointed out those federal guidelines include the caveat that “state and local officials may need to tailor these criteria to local circumstances and regional areas of the state.”
“That’s important to remember because sometimes it’s cited that these are locked in. These criteria are just guidelines that we have to adapt to Arkansas and where we are and when we can enter the next phase,” he said. “Our trajectory for cases is clearly not downward statewide for 14 days, it is in some regions.
“A flat line is good enough for me. If we maintain a consistent level of low numbers, below the standards for our positivity rate, that’s a good sign.”
He said states and regions need to show “no evidence of a rebound” before entering Phase 2, the first indication the governor has given that officials may consider allowing different regions of the state to be in different phases of reopening.
The governor declined to elaborate on that possibility when asked, saying only that would be considered at a later date.
