The Office of the Arkansas State Auditor recently reached an agreement with Mainstream Technologies to conduct a cybersecurity assessment in an ongoing effort to improve their cybersecurity stance and implement best practices throughout the office. The objective of this initiative is to identify issues that could put the office at risk and potentially be exploited by bad actors. Under this agreement, if any issues are found, they will be addressed to lower their risk profile against cyber threats.
“Now, more than ever, cybersecurity must be a priority for all levels of government. I’m proud of our continuous efforts to stay ahead of bad actors and protect Arkansans,” said Auditor of State Andrea Lea. “Having a partner like Mainstream Technologies in the trenches with us has empowered us to make forward-thinking changes that exceed industry standards.”
Daniel Weatherly, Director of Security at Mainstream adds: “The large number of security settings available on a network and operating system are more than any one person can keep up with or check into. By using our automated best in class tools, we are able to identify and recommend configuration changes to not only align clients with the relevant regulations but improve security and lower their risk.”
