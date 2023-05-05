Conway Public Schools (CPSD) Board of Education members recognized the district’s state champion Unified Basketball team at the board’s monthly meeting on Tuesday.
The district’s team is made up of 12 students that played five games en route to winning the championship in Hot Springs against Pottsville.
“Unified Basketball is a sport that promotes social inclusion through shared training and competition,” CPSD Director of Special Education Kelli Gordon said at Tuesday’s meeting. “Training and playing together is a quick path to friendship and understanding and I think everyone on this team has developed as people working together.”
Gordon said the team, coached by Denisha Knapp and Andrea Sheppard, hadn’t practiced together until their first game. Additionally, this is the first time the district has fielded a Unified Basketball team in several years.
“We were always putting our athletes first and we had good partners in making sure that they all worked together as a team to proceed to the finals,” Gordon said. “This allowed our athletes to shine and build confidence.”
Members of the team include Dashawn Noid, Jayleigh Chivara, Rome Fields, Sam Gregg, Omarion Pace, Prestyn Ribbing, Elkin Suastegui, Kalia Tolliver, Bryce Wilson, Josh Woods and Will Worthen. Addi Ellis is the team’s manager.
Additionally, six members of Conway High School’s (CHS) Caring Cats Club attended Tuesday night’s meeting and stood alongside the team. The students, Ava Weeks, Anna Weeks, Caroline Schluterman, Mason McCuin, Ellis and Abigail Drennan, helped the team.
“[The Caring Cats Club] promotes inclusion for our special needs students, provides a monthly buddy program [and] monthly inclusion, as well as working with Special Olympics,” Gordon said.
Ellis received an additional recognition at Tuesday’s meeting as the district’s IMPACT student for May. A senior at CHS who will graduate this month, Ellis is on the CHS Dance Team and dances competitively at Rock City Dance in Conway. Ellis’ work in the Caring Cats Club has impacted many students, CHS teacher Hailey Haynes said in a video played on Tuesday.
“Addi volunteers in my classroom every day, she spends a lot of time with my students and has really enriched their lives in their senior years,” Haynes said. “I’ve really enjoyed watching her befriend my students and how she’s impacted them.”
Ellis takes a lot of art classes and enjoys drawing and painting. Her art teacher at CHS, Susan Spradlin, said Ellis is a “standout” student.
“She is always willing to make changes if she needs to [and] she’s great with corrections,” Spradlin said. “[She is] super sweet and respectful and all her classmates just love her.”
In a final recognition to note, board members received copies of the 2022-2023 CHS Yearbook at Tuesday’s meeting. Yearbook Sponsor Jamie Bratton, as well as students Ellie Matthews and Kendall Watson presented the yearbooks to board members. Bratton said work on this year’s book began last spring when students decided for a more minimalist design so “students and their stories” could be “the center of attention.”
“[The yearbook] is the only school project that the whole community takes home with them, so that’s a lot of pressure...” Bratton said. “If you want a professional publication, there are lots of magazines. But if you want the heart and soul of CHS, it’s right there in front of you.”
This year’s book has received 14 state level awards and was named an All-Arkansas Yearbook.
For more on Tuesday’s meeting, read the weekend edition of the Log Cabin Democrat.
