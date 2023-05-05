Conway Public Schools (CPSD) Board of Education members recognized the district’s state champion Unified Basketball team at the board’s monthly meeting on Tuesday.

The district’s team is made up of 12 students that played five games en route to winning the championship in Hot Springs against Pottsville.

Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@the

cabin.net.

