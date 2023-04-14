Conway Public Schools (CPSD) recognized members of the Conway High School mock trial team at Tuesday night’s monthly board meeting. The team recently won the 2023 Arkansas High School Mock Trial State Championship, defeating Springdale Har-Ber High School on March 4.

Conway’s mock trial team finished 2023 undefeated and presented their championship winning case in front of Arkansas State Supreme Court Chief Justice John Dan Kemp. The team is no stranger to state championships, having won in 2022 and 2019, Coach Casey Griffith said on Tuesday.

Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.

