Conway Public Schools (CPSD) recognized members of the Conway High School mock trial team at Tuesday night’s monthly board meeting. The team recently won the 2023 Arkansas High School Mock Trial State Championship, defeating Springdale Har-Ber High School on March 4.
Conway’s mock trial team finished 2023 undefeated and presented their championship winning case in front of Arkansas State Supreme Court Chief Justice John Dan Kemp. The team is no stranger to state championships, having won in 2022 and 2019, Coach Casey Griffith said on Tuesday.
“We compete all across the state against all other teams that come our way and we defeat them,” Griffith said. “And we have a good time doing it, especially when it’s Har-Ber.”
The team will now represent Arkansas in the National High School Mock Trial Championship in Little Rock in May. Students on the team, which consists of members of the the high school’s forensic and debate teams, present legal cases in tournaments and follow courtroom procedures.
State Rep. Matt Brown serves as the team’s attorney coach. Griffith said being on the mock trial team is a challenging, significant and rewarding commitment for students.
“These kids work hard in class every day and it takes a lot of time outside of class,” Griffith said.
Team members include Lexi Aikman, Tanaya Deshpande, Avery Ferguson, Daniel Taft, Natalie Hood, Zirui Feng, Caley Miller, Pennelope Wilson and Rebecca Corona.
Superintendent Jeff Collum congratulated the students on their achievement, adding that Arkansas State Supreme Court justices were very impressed with the team when the high court visited Conway High School last week.
“Thank you for representing this community and this school district with pride and class,” Collum said.
The district also recognized Theodore Jones Elementary fourth grader Chaun, whose parent asked that we not include her last name, as the April IMPACT student at Tuesday’s meeting. In a video played at the meeting, Chaun’s teacher described her as a “very sweet and kind student,” adding that she “is eager to learn” every day.
Chaun’s favorite subject in school is math and she wants to be an astronaut when she grows up.
“I want to be the first African-American woman to cook on Mars,” Chaun said in the video.
Theodore Jones Elementary Principal Carise Echols introduced Chaun at the meeting and said she reads at a sixth-grade reading level.
“Her disposition and manners always impress me,” Echols said. “She is an inspiration to others and her presence is always friendly, positive and kind.”
As part of the recognition, Chaun recited the Pledge of Allegiance and received a certificate.
For more on Tuesday’s board meeting, read Saturday’s edition of the Log Cabin Democrat.
Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.
