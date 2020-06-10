With growing pressure for reopening in less-affected areas, Gov. Asa Hutchinson said an announcement would be made Wednesday on plans for the state moving to Phase 2 at his Tuesday pandemic response news conference. This announcement was made the same day Arkansas exceeded 10,000 total COVID-19 infections.
The increasing infections indicate a second peak in that state, after the initial peak in mid-April.
The Tuesday conference was given from Pine Bluff, and the Jefferson Regional Medical Center. Statistics specific to Jefferson County were shared. The governor was joined by Secretary of Health Dr. Nate Smith.
With 340 new cases since Monday, Arkansas has now recorded 10,080 COVID-19 infections, reflecting an ongoing increase since what was thought to be the infection peak in mid-April in the 2,500 range. Of that number, 173 are in the hospital, up two from Monday, with 44 on ventilators, that down two from Monday. As of the Tuesday briefing, 161 people in the state have died from the virus, an increase of six from Monday.
While the 340 infections for Tuesday is less than the 450 reported for Saturday, “Obviously it’s too high,” Hutchinson said.
With 173 hospitalizations, that is a number above the then-record 110 hospitalizations in mid-April.
Of the 10,080, 3,044 are active cases, with 141 in nursing homes and 139 in state corrections facilities, the remainder, 2,764 being in the general population.
With five additional infections found in nursing homes, that population shows 488 infections, up five from Monday, and 332 nursing home staff infections, that up 17 from Monday.
With the Tuesday report, 6,875 have recovered, that number up 245 from Monday.
For the month of June, 4,859 tests were given Monday toward the goal of 120,000 tests for the month, putting the state ahead of target for the June goal, Smith said. Currently the state has tested 28,862 in June.
Testing infections show a 7 percent infection rate, below the 10 percent rate the Centers for Disease Control has issued as a guideline for concern, Hutchinson said.
Jefferson County had been “the tip of the spear” in recording and treating the first COVID-19 infection in Arkansas, Smith said.
Smith and Hutchinson both were complimentary of the hospital and staff for its work and response during the health crisis, as Jefferson County suffered an 84 percent fatality rate, due to a high number of infections in nursing homes there, Smith said.
The current second peak of COVID-19 infections in Arkansas was unexpected, Hutchinson said in response to a question.
“Many expected the second wave to be this fall,” Hutchinson said. “In Arkansas quickness of the second peak was a surprise, and we don’t know where it’s going to go from here.”
The governor said he would announce Wednesday the plans for the state’s Phase 2 reopenings, which would allow looser restrictions on business operations and related public health concerns.
Hutchinson was asked about a letter from Arkansas House Representative Dan Sullivan, posted earlier on Facebook, which stated Craighead County-area restaurants would go to Phase 2 on June 12. While not stated directly, the letter indicated the Phase 2 action would be undertaken without regard for state guidelines.
Hutchinson said he had not read the letter, then: “If you have a [business] license and you don’t follow the public health guidance it could affect your license.... We have a rising number of cases here in Arkansas.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.