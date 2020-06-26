Arkansas had 669 new community cases of COVID-19, the single-highest daily increase in community cases, Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced Friday in his regular COVID-19 briefing.
Nine additional cases were recorded in correctional facilities since Thursday for a total of 678 new cases. The state has a cumulative total of 18,740 cases of COVID-19, 4,978 of which are active in the community.
The governor noted the increase in cases has been consistent, calling it “a very high flat.”
“We want that to go down,” Hutchinson said.
No additional hospitalizations have been recorded since Thursday, the governor said. The total number of hospitalizations remain at 284. Sixty-three of the hospitalized patients are on ventilators, a decrease of three since Thursday. Seven additional deaths have been recorded for a cumulative total of 249.
Since Thursday, 6,897 tests were completed for a total of 148,380 tests in June. As testing has increased the past few days, the governor said the state’s rate of positive tests has decreased.
Washington County led the way again in new cases, while Pulaski, Benton and Sebastian counties also recorded higher number of cases. Faulkner County recorded 31 new cases of COVID-19.
Businesses like restaurants, gyms, barbershops and daycares aren’t responsible for any clusters of cases, the governor said. However, some places of worship have been responsible for case clusters due to a lack of following public health directives, the governor said.
“We encourage our churches to realize the consequence of not following the guidelines,” the governor said. “You can have a number of cases break out, and you can actually have some very ill people and people that die from this virus.”
Secretary of Health Dr. Nate Smith agreed with the governor.
“Encourage fellow participants to follow [the] guidelines,” Smith said.
Clusters of cases have also been recorded in the poultry industry. Currently, there are 851 active cases connected to the poultry industry in the state.
The governor also announced that he directed Alcohol Beverage Control officers to report restaurants or bars that don’t comply with public health directives to the Department of Health.
Despite increasingly high numbers of cases and the encouragement of following public health directives, including wearing face masks, the governor disagreed with calls to make wearing face masks a requirement. He said, however, that wearing a mask was important.
“You’d have to be asleep under a log somewhere not to know that wearing a mask protects others and protects yourself,” the governor said.
Log In
