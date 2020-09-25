In its Friday update, the Arkansas Department of Health reported 897 new cases; 7,249 active cases; 484 hospitalized, which is up 27 from Thursday; 95 on ventilators, which is down 2 from Thursday; 20 deaths added for a total of 1,266; a total of 79,946 cases; 69,521 recoveries; PCR tests, 9,908; antigen tests, 1,810.
The Health Department reported that the top counties for new cases were Pulaski, 63; Washington, 47; Craighead, 43; Sebastian, 43; and Crawford, 42.
Governor Hutchinson released the following statement on today’s COVID-19 numbers:
“Today we exceeded our September testing goal with over 200,000 tests performed this month. We will continue working to increase testing capacity across the state to help us identify COVID-19 cases and slow the spread of this virus. While our cases are down from yesterday, we cannot let our guard down. Let’s all do the right thing this weekend for the benefit of our family and friends.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.