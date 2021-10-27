The Arkansas State Fair concluded on Sunday and announced winners, including several from Faulkner County, in different competitions held throughout the two-week event.
Petit Jean cooking contest awarded
Winners in Petit Jean Meat’s cooking contest were announced following competition at the 2021 Arkansas State Fair. Entries had to incorporate some Petit Jean project into the recipe.
Petit Jean sponsored winners include:
First place (Best of Show): Mason Kelley, Greenbrier, AR (Faulkner County)
Second place: Rhonda Hull, Mabelvale, AR (Pulaski County)
Third place: Cindy Ball, Wynne, AR (Cross County)
State Fair honey categories awarded
Winners in Arkansas Honey cooking competition were announced following competition at the 2021 Arkansas State Fair. Each entry had to incorporate honey into the recipe.
Winners include:
First place (Best of Show): Brandi Burke, North Little Rock, AR (Pulaski County)
Second place: Beth Wallace, Greenbrier, AR (Faulkner County)
Third place: Rhonda Hull, Mabelvale, AR (Pulaski County)
State cattlemen’s BBQ ribs awarded
Winners in Arkansas Cattlemen’s BBQ ribs competition were announced in adult and kids’ competition at the 2021 Arkansas State Fair.
Winners include:
Adults
First place (Best of Show): Cindy Ball, Wynne, AR (Cross County)
Second place: Carolina Bryant, Wynne, AR (Cross County)
Third place: Brandi Burke, North Little Rock, AR (Pulaski County)
Kids
First place (Best of Show): Rayleigh Umholtz, Sheridan, AR (Grant County)
Second place: Chris Wilson, Greenbrier, AR (Faulkner County)
State Fair market steers awarded
Winners in market steer divisions were announced following competition at the 2021 Junior Livestock Show of the Arkansas State Fair.
Winners include:
Champion angus influenced steer
Champion: Collin Fields, Prairie Grove, AR (Washington County)
Reserve Champion: Olivia Moore, Harrison, AR (Boone County)
Champion brahman influenced steer
Champion: Cooper Plyler, Hope, AR (Hempstead County)
Reserve Champion: Shooter Johnson, De Queen, AR (Sevier County)
Champion charolais influenced steer
Champion: Brody Whiddon, Stephens, AR (Columbia/Ouachita County)
Reserve Champion: Huck Plyler, Hope, AR (Hempstead County)
Champion chianina influenced steer
Champion: Jaci Whittmore, Berryville, AR (Carroll County)
Reserve Champion: Gabbi Litchford, Horatio, AR (Sevier County)
Champion limousin influenced steer
Champion: Jack Murray, Marmaduke, AR (Greene County)
Reserve Champion: Brooke Jeane, Greenbrier, AR (Faulkner County)
Champion Maine-Anjou influenced steer
Champion: Jason Calhoon, Farmington, AR (Washington County)
Reserve Champion: Sean Wyatt Brister, Alma, AR (Crawford County)
Champion shorthorn influenced steer
Champion: Katy Richard, Mountain Home, AR (Baxter County)
Reserve Champion: Ben Moniewski, De Queen, AR (Sevier County)
Champion simmental influenced steer
Champion: Olivia Moore, Harrison, AR (Boone County)
Reserve Champion: Katelynn Horn, Springdale, AR (Washington County)
Champion crossbred steer
Champion: Emily Myers, Siloam Springs, AR (Benton County)
Reserve Champion: Kix Lee, Gillham, AR (Sevier County)
Third overall: Klane Sisco, Western Grove, AR (Newton County)
Overall champion steer
Champion: Braxton Widdon, Stephens, AR (Columbia/Ouachita County)
Reserve Champion: Emily Myers, Siloam Springs, AR (Benton County)
Third overall: Kix Lee, Gillham, AR (Sevier County)
Fourth overall: Jason Calhoon, Farmington, AR (Washington County)
Fifth overall: Jaci Whittmore, Berryville, AR (Carroll County)
State Fair vegetables, dried fruits, dried vegetables and Canning awarded
Winners in vegetables, dried fruits, dried vegetables and Canning divisions were announced following competition at the 2021 Arkansas State Fair.
Winners include:
Dried
Dried okra-Caroline Bryant, Little Rock, AR (Pulaski County) – Best of Show
Dried other, not listed-Gus Butler, Mabelvale, AR (Pulaski County)
Dried apples-Cindy Ball, Wynne, AR (Cross County)
Dried cherries-Caroline Bryant, Little Rock, AR (Pulaski County)
Dried plums-Cindy Ball, Wynne, AR (Cross County)
Dried peaches-Cindy Ball, Wynne, AR (Cross County)
Dried rosemary-Caroline Bryant, Little Rock, AR (Pulaski County)
Dried fruits other, not listed-Gus Butler, Mabelvale, AR (Pulaski County) – Best of Show
Dried basil-Caroline Bryant, Little Rock, AR (Pulaski County)
Dried dill-Caroline Bryant, Little Rock, AR (Pulaski County)
Dried sage-Cindy Ball, Wynne, AR (Cross County)
Canning
Canning other, not listed-Caroline Bryant, Little Rock, AR (Pulaski County)
Canning tomatoes-Tim Clement, Sheridan, AR (Grant County)
Canning peas-Joan Dilley, Sheridan, AR (Grant County)
Canning green beans-Richard Mason, Little Rock, AR (Pulaski County)
Canning greens-Richard Mason, Little Rock, AR (Pulaski County)
Canning beets-Dottie Rumburg, Heber Springs, AR (Cleburne County)
Canning pears-Dottie Rumburg, Heber Springs, AR (Cleburne County)
Canning carrots-Beth Wallace, Greenbrier, AR (Faulkner County)
Canning corn-Beth Wallace, Greenbrier, AR (Faulkner County)
Canning lima beans-Beth Wallace, Greenbrier, AR (Faulkner County)
Canning butters, apple-Richard Mason, Little Rock, AR (Pulaski County) – Best of Show
Canning butters, pear-Danny Ball, Wynne, AR (Cross County)
Canning blackberries-Richard Mason, Little Rock, AR (Pulaski County) – Best of Show
Canning blueberries-Beth Wallace, Greenbrier, AR (Faulkner County)
Canning cherries-Beth Wallace, Greenbrier, AR (Faulkner County)
Canning peaches-Denise Arnold, Cabot, AR (Lonoke County)
Canning pears-Tim Clement, Sheridan, AR (Grant County)
Canning strawberries-Linda Sheehan, Pine Bluff, AR (Jefferson County) – Best of Show
Canning jams, mixed-Melanie Bittner, Violet Hill, AR (Izard County)
Canning jams, plum-Adrienne Lee, Greenbrier, AR (Faulkner County)
Canning jams, blueberry-Josh Reynolds, Fayetteville, AR (Washington County)
Canning jams, blackberry-Beth Wallace, Greenbrier, AR (Faulkner County)
Canning jams, peaches-Beth Wallace, Greenbrier, AR (Faulkner County) – Best of Show
Canning jellies, other not listed-Tim Clement, Sheridan, AR (Grant County)
Canning jellies, apple-Beth Wallace, Greenbrier, AR (Faulkner County)
Canning jellies, blackberry-Beth Wallace, Greenbrier, AR (Faulkner County)
Canning jellies, cherry-Tim Clement, Sheridan, AR (Grant County)
Canning jellies, grape-Richard Mason, Little Rock, AR (Pulaski County)
Canning jellies, mixed-Richard Mason, Little Rock, AR (Pulaski County)
Canning jellies, pepper jelly-Erin Redditt, Little Rock, AR (Pulaski County)
Canning jellies, plum-Hunter Wilson, Wynne, AR (Cross County)
Canning juices, apple-Sharon Parrett, Hot Springs, AR (Garland County) – Best of Show
Canning juices, berry-Beth Wallace, Greenbrier, AR (Faulkner County)
Canning juices, tomato-Hunter Wilson, Wynne, AR (Cross County) – Best of Show
Canning pickles, corn relish-Caroline Bryant, Little Rock, AR (Pulaski County)
Canning pickles, peppers any type-Kayla Bumgarner, Danville, AR (Yell County)
Canning pickles, cauliflower-Gus Butler, Mabelvale, AR (Pulaski County)
Canning pickles, cucumber pickles-Ralph Hokenson, Heber Springs, AR (Cleburne County)
Canning pickles, pickled green tomatoes-Marsha Clause, Searcy, AR (White County)
Canning pickles, bread and butter pickles-Joan Dilley, Heber Springs, AR (Cleburne County)
Canning pickles, pickled beets-Joan Dilley, Heber Springs, AR (Cleburne County)
Canning pickles, pickled okra-Madison Wilson, Wynne, AR (Cross County)
Canning pickles, salsa-Ralph Hokenson, Heber Springs, AR (Cleburne County)
Canning pickles, relish any other-Faye Putz, Heber Springs, AR (Cleburne County)
Canning pickles, bread and butter pickles-Dottie Rumburg, Heber Springs, AR (Cleburne County)
Canning pickles, pickled okra-Beth Wallace, Greenbrier, AR (Faulkner County)
Canning preservatives, fig-Danny Ball, Wynne, AR (Cross County)
State Fair arts and crafts adults awarded
Winners in Arts and Crafts divisions were announced following competition at the 2021 Arkansas State Fair.
Winners include:
Acrylic
Animal-Michelle Mace, Cabot, AR (Lonoke County) – Best of Show
Flowers-Makenzie L. Helton, Wynne, AR (Cross County)
Landscape-Wendy Gross, Bee Branch, AR (Van Buren County)
Portrait of human-Scarlett Clements, Little Rock, AR (Pulaski County)
Seascape-Luis Alberto, Beebe, AR (White County)
Still life-Charlsie Baker, Pangburn, AR (White County)
Holiday
Any item-Carolyn Wynn, Star City, AR (Lincoln County)
Door-Cammi Gericke, Conway, AR (Faulkner County)
Snowman-Mary E. Dockery, Searcy, AR (White County)
Tree skirt-Cammi Gericke, Conway, AR (Faulkner County)
Wall hanging or calendar-Joan Dilley, Heber Springs, AR (Cleburne County)
Any other holiday or special-Amanda Gericke, Conway, AR (Faulkner County)
Arrangements, silk or dried
Centerpiece-Tonya Patrick, Fayetteville, AR (Washington County) – Best of Show
Art
Miscellaneous, mixed medium-Carolyn Wynn, Star City, AR (Lincoln County)
Pencil, animal-Michelle Mace, Cabot, AR (Lonoke County) – Best of Show
Charcoal, portrait of human-Monica Mitchell, Danville, AR (Yell County) – Best of Show
Charcoal, still life-Julia McPeake, Benton, AR (Saline County)
Collage, animal-Ruth Rawls, Little Rock, AR (Pulaski County)
Collage, flowers-Melissa Marsh, Searcy, AR (White County)
Colored pencil, animal-Ariel Ward, Hot Springs, AR (Garland County)
Colored pencil, landscape-Harrison Snyder, Little Rock, AR (Pulaski County)
Colored pencil, portrait of human-Kathy Shelton, Cabot, AR (Lonoke County)
Decorative painting, any household item
Patricia Genovese, Hot Springs, AR (Garland County)
Brent Moody, Greenbrier, AR (Faulkner County)
Decorative painting, any outdoor item
Marissa Leal, Bearden, AR (Dallas County)
Decorative wine glass, embellished
Brandi Burke, North Little Rock, AR (Pulaski County)
Design, metal
Glen Partain, Hot Springs, AR (Garland County) – Best of Show
Design, paper
Lynne Sharp, Quitman, AR (Cleburne County)
Embellished items
Clothing and accessories-Cammi Gericke, Conway, AR (Faulkner County)
Household-Amanda Gericke, Conway, AR (Faulkner County)
Recycled accessories-Wilma Miller, Little Rock, AR (Pulaski County)
Recycled household-Toni Kirkpatrick, Fayetteville, AR (Washington County)
Recycled jewelry-Cynthia Thigpen, Little Rock, AR (Pulaski County)
Wall hanging-Marcia Albaugh, Hot Springs, AR (Garland County)
Hand crafted sporting
Accessories-Mary E. Dockery, Leslie, AR (Searcy County)
Any other hand crafted-Amanda Gault, Ward, AR (Lonoke County)
Knives-Bill Williams, Cabot, AR (Lonoke County) – Best of Show
Tied flies-Simon Mahan, Little Rock, AR (Pulaski County)
Fabric-Mitten Taylor, Cabot, AR (Lonoke County) – Best of Show
Jewelry, beaded
Diane Bishop, Mabelvale, AR (Pulaski County)
RaNae Brasel, Harriet, AR (Searcy County)
Jewelry, non-beaded
Earrings-Leighton Sharp, Quitman, AR (Cleburne County)
Necklace-Fredona Currie, Heber Springs, AR (Cleburne County)
Leather
Household-Bill Williams, Cabot, AR (Lonoke County)
Jewelry-Mary E. Dockery, Leslie, AR (Searcy County)
Low-fire clay pottery, any stoneware
Mary E. Dockery, Leslie, AR (Searcy County)
Mosaic
Mixed-Patricia Genovese, Hot Springs, AR (Garland County)
Tile-Diane Bishop, Mabelvale, AR (Pulaski County)
Oil
Animal-Kay Reed, Cabot, AR (Lonoke County)
Flowers-Brooke Butler, Lonoke, AR (Lonoke County)
Landscape-Tiffany Rodgers, Cabot, AR (Lonoke County) – Best of Show
Portrait of human-Gina Glement, Sheridan, AR (Grant County) – Best of Show
Seascape-Tiffany Rodgers, Cabot, AR (Lonoke County)
Still life-Toni Kirkpatrick, Malvern, AR (Hot Spring County)
Pastels, landscape
Luis Alberto, Beebe, AR (White County)
Pen and ink
Still life-Julia McPeake, Benton, AR (Saline County)
Pencil
Animal-Michelle Mace, Cabot, AR (Lonoke County)
Portrait of human-William Threadgill, Danville, AR (Yell County) – Best of Show
Still life-Julia McPeake, Benton, AR (Saline County)
Scrapbooks, general
Serena McGinley, Sheridan, AR (Grant County) – Best of Show
Sculpture
Any other sculpture-Michelle Mace, Cabot, AR (Lonoke County)
Metal or wire-Julia McPeake, Benton, AR (Saline County)
Wood-Julia McPeake, Benton, AR (Saline County) – Best of Show
Stain glass, fused glass
Nancy Archer, Little Rock, AR (Pulaski County)
Watercolor
Animal-Michelle Mace, Cabot, AR (Lonoke County)
Flower-Valerie Alsbrook, Fayetteville, AR (Washington County)
Landscape-Gregory Reed, Sheridan, AR (Grant County)
Still life-Wendy Gross, Bee Branch, AR (Van Buren County)
Woodworking
Doll houses any size-Grace Rew, North Little Rock, AR (Pulaski County)
Household, 12 inches and under-Hunter Wilson, Wynne, AR (Cross County)
Household, 13-30 inches-Ralph Hokenson, Heber Springs, AR (Cleburne County) – Best of Show
Household, 30 inches and up-Ralph Hokenson, Heber Springs, AR (Cleburne County)
Outdoor, any size-Hunter Wilson, Wynne, AR (Cross County)
Adult division of needlework results announced
Winners in the Adult Divisions of Arts & Crafts – Sewing competitions were announced following judging of the 2021 competition.
Winners include:
Crochet
Accessories-Kristi Catalani, Melbourne, AR (Izard County)
Men/yarn-Kristi Catalani, Melbourne, AR (Izard County)
Women-Kristi Catalani, Melbourne, AR (Izard County)
Children’s clothing-Kristi Catalani, Melbourne, AR (Izard County)
Infant’s clothing-Kristi Catalani, Melbourne, AR (Izard County) – Best of Show
Household, table runner thread-Stella Rusu, Hot Springs, AR (Garland County)
Household, any item yarn-Mitten Taylor, Cabot, AR (Lonoke, County)
Household item, potholder yarn-Kristi Catalani, Melbourne, AR (Izard County)
Household item, table runner yarn-Cammi Gericke, Conway AR (Faulkner County)
Household item, Afghan yarn-Emily Elrod, Bryant, AR (Saline County) – Best of Show
Household items, pillow yarn-Pamela Barton, Sherwood, AR (Pulaski County)
Household items, table runner yarn-Pamela Barton, Sherwood, AR (Pulaski County)
Household items, infant spread-Linda Sheehan, Pine Bluff, AR (Jefferson County)
Doilies-yarn, any
Diane Bishop, Mabelvale, AR (Saline County)
Fine lace, any
Diane Bishop, Mabelvale, AR (Saline County)
Hand knitting
Afghan-Kate McBroom, Clinton, AR (Van Buren County) – Best of Show
Household item-Lynelle Spencer, Springdale, AR (Washington County)
Adults item-Mary Dockery, Leslie, AR (Searcy County)
Children’s item-Mary Dockery, Leslie, AR (Searcy County)
Infant item-Adrienne Lee, Greenbrier, AR (Faulkner County)
Machine quilting
Accessories-Diane Bishop, Mabelvale, AR (Saline County)
Children’s-Diane Bishop, Mabelvale, AR (Saline County)
Household-Diane Bishop, Mabelvale, AR (Saline County)
Infant items-Diane Bishop, Mabelvale, AR (Saline County)
Adult items-Diane Bishop, Mabelvale, AR (Saline County)
Machine pieced-Leota Gordon, Horseshoe Bend, AR (Izard County)
Mixed-Paula Abney, Hot Springs, AR (Garland County)- Best of Show
Needlepoint
Pillow-Patricia Genovese, Hot Springs, AR (Garland County)
Mounted-Linda Graham, Little Rock, AR (Pulaski County)
Sewn holiday stocking-Kristi Catalani, Melbourne, AR (Izard County) – Best of Show
Needlework
Clothing, women’s nay-Linda Cooper, Melbourne, AR (Izard County)
Clothing, infant newborn to 2-Monica Weigle, North Little Rock, AR (Pulaski County)
Clothing, children 3 to 13-Monica Mitchell, North Little Rock, AR (Pulaski County)
Counted cross stitch, holiday-Jean Harvell, Melbourne, AR (Izard County)
Counted cross stitch, household-Jean Harvell, Melbourne, AR (Izard County)
Mounted counted cross-Stephen Graves, Bryant, AR (Saline County)
Mounted counted cross, beaded-Jean Harvell, Melbourne, AR (Izard County)- Best of Show
Embroidery, household items bedroom-Pat Paul, Fayetteville, AR (Washington County) – Best of Show
Thread hand work, any-Margaret Alsbrook, Fayetteville, AR (Washington County)
Crewel/stamp embroidery, household-Margaret Alsbrook, Fayetteville, AR (Washington County)
Crewel/stamp embroidery, mounted-Margaret Alsbrook, Fayetteville, AR (Washington County)
Crewel/stamp embroidery, mounted cross-Margaret Alsbrook, Fayetteville, AR (Washington County)
Sewn clothing, accessories-Valarie Alsbrook, Fayetteville, AR (Washington County)
Counted cross-stitch, beaded-Starlia Aubrey, North Little Rock, AR (Pulaski County)
Clothing, doll clothes-Pamela Barton, Sherwood, AR (Pulaski County)
Holiday, sewn ornament-Lynne Sharp, Quitman, AR (Cleburne County)
Holiday, sewn other figure-Lynne Sharp, Quitman, AR (Cleburne County)
Holiday, centerpiece-Lynne Sharp, Quitman, AR (Cleburne County)
Sewn clothing, men’s-Jennifer Short Bennett, North Little Rock, AR (Pulaski County)
State Fair floral express awarded
Winners in the Floral Express flower arranging divisions were announced following competition at the 2021 Arkansas State Fair.
Winners include:
Kids 6-12 years old
First place (Best of Show): Liam Lewis, Little Rock, AR (Pulaski County)
Second place: Jason McCraw, Alexander, AR (Pulaski County)
Third place: Olivia Lewis, Little Rock, AR (Pulaski County)
Kids 13-18 years old
First place (Best of Show): Hunter Wilson, Wynne, AR (Cross County)
Second place: Lauren Elliott, Maumelle, AR (Pulaski County)
Adults
First place (Best of Show): Joann Miller, Greenbrier, AR (Faulkner County)
Second place: Michelle Elliott, Maumelle, AR (Pulaski County)
Third place: Tammy Sue Pope, North Little Rock, AR (Pulaski County)
Meatloaf categories awarded
Winners in Tammy Sue’s Meatloaf contest were announced following competition at the 2021 Arkansas State Fair. The event is new to the 2021 fair and was judged in the Arts & Crafts Building.
Winners include:
Tammy Sue’s meatloaf
First place (Best of Show): Sharon Bryant, Sheridan, AR (Grant County)
Second place: Hunter Wilson, Wynne, AR (Cross County)
Third place: Mason Wilson, Greenbrier, AR (Faulkner County)
