Winners in beef divisions and market lamb were announced over the weekend following competition at the 2021 Junior Livestock Show of the Arkansas State Fair.
Winners include:
Champion Angus Female
Champion: Leighton Vines, Glenwood, Arkansas (Pike County).
Reserve Champion: Clay Huber, Subiaco, Arkansas (Logan County).
Champion Charolais Female
Champion: Huck Plyler, Hope, Arkansas (Hempstead County).
Reserve Champion: Bentley Burroughs, Bee Branch, Arkansas (Van Buren County).
Champion Chianina Female
Champion: Reagan Amos, Gentry, Arkansas (Benton County).
Champion Hereford female
Champion: Jill Emerson, Prairie Grove, Arkansas (Washington County).
Reserve Champion: Morgan Brewer, Mt. Vernon, Arkansas (Faulkner County).
Champion limousin/lim-flex Female
Champion: Jacey Smith, Decatur, Arkansas (Benton County).
Reserve Champion: Jacey Smith, Decatur, Arkansas (Benton County).
Champion Main-Anjou Female
Champion: Paisley Amos, Gentry, Arkansas (Benton County).
Reserve Champion: Shawn Hertlein, Subiaco, Arkansas (Logan County).
Champion Red Angus Female
Champion: River Raymond, Austin, Arkansas (Lonoke County).
Reserve Champion: Gray Bradfield, Piggott, Arkansas (Clay County).
Champion Shorthorn Female
Champion: Kinley McMahan, Damascus, Arkansas (Van Buren County).
Reserve Champion: Anna Rustyn Phelps, Prattsville, Arkansas (Grant County).
Champion Simmental Female
Champion: Jaci Whittmore, Berryville, Arkansas (CArkansasroll County).
Reserve Champion: Lauren Fancher, Huntsville, Arkansas (Madison County).
Champion Charolais Plus Female
Champion: Kix Lee, Gillham, Arkansas (Sevier County).
Reserve Champion: Halle Delk, HArkansasrison, Arkansas (Boone County).
Champion Maine Angus Female
Champion: Abby Wilkins, LamArkansas, Arkansas (Johnson County).
Reserve Champion: Justin Calhoon, FArkansasmington, Arkansas (Washington County).
Champion Maintainer Female
Champion: Ethan Hertlein, Subiaco, Arkansas (Logan County).
Reserve Champion: Justin Calhoon, FArkansasmington, Arkansas (Washington County).
Champion Shorthorn Plus Female
Champion: Jase Bell, Searcy, Arkansas (White County).
Reserve Champion: Kinley McMahan, Damascus, Arkansas (Van Buren County).
Champion Sim Solution Female
Champion: Ava Thomason, Harrison, Arkansas (Boone County).
Reserve Champion: Brylee Frachiseur, Gillham, Arkansas (Sevier County).
Champion Gelbvieh Balancer Female
Champion: Dillon Phelps, Paragould, Arkansas (Greene County).
Reserve Champion: Madalynn Johnson, Judsonia, Arkansas (White County).
Champion Salers Female
Champion: Evan Street, Cave City, Arkansas (Sharp County).
Champion Salers Optimizer Female
Champion: Morgan Street, Cave City, Arkansas (Sharp County).
Champion Sim Angus Female
Champion: Jaden Tweedy, Imboden, Arkansas (Lawrence County).
Champion Miniature Hereford Female
Champion: Hunter Sweet, El Dorado, Arkansas (Union County).
Reserve Champion: Bailey Stephens, El Dorado, Arkansas (Union County).
Lamb winners announced:
Overall Market Lamb
Champion: Maggie Mcdonald, Magnolia, Arkansas (Columbia County).
Reserve Champion: Addison Harlow, Prairie Grove, Arkansas (Washington County).
Hair Sheep Market Lamb
Champion: Baylee Whitaker, Marmaduke, Arkansas (Greene County).
Reserve Champion: Julianne Stacks, Taylor, Arkansas (Columbia County).
Southdown Market Lamb
Champion: Levi Weaver, West Fork, Arkansas (Washington County).
Reserve Champion: Claire Prodzinski, Pocahontas, Arkansas (Randolph County).
Shropshire Market Lamb
Champion: Kenzee Henderson, Bee Branch, Arkansas (Van Buren County).
Reserve Champion: Lacy Floyd, Mena, Arkansas (Polk County).
Natural-Colored Market Lamb
Champion: Addison Harlow, Prairie Grove, Arkansas (Washington County).
Reserve Champion: Maggie Mcdonald, Magnolia, Arkansas (Columbia County).
Hampshire lamb
Champion: Jack Hoyle, Taylor, Arkansas (Columbia County).
Reserve Champion: Maggie Mcdonald, Magnolia, Arkansas (Columbia County).
Black-faced AOB/CROSS market lamb
Champion: Maggie Mcdonald, Magnolia, Arkansas (Columbia County).
Reserve Champion: Riley Pearce, Enola, Arkansas (Faulkner County).
The 2021 Junior Livestock Show of the Arkansas State Fair continues through Oct. 24 at the State Fairgrounds in Little Rock.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.