Winners in goat divisions were announced Tuesday following competition at the 2021 Junior Livestock Show of the Arkansas State Fair.
Winners include:
Overall Grand Champion Goat
Champion: Jack Hoyle, Taylor, Arkansas (Columbia County).
Reserve champion: Maggie McDonald, Magnolia, AR (Columbia County).
Champion Division 1 Goat
Champion: Maggie McDonald, Magnolia, Arkansas (Columbia County).
Reserve champion: Andy Agee, Marmaduke, Arkansas (Greene County).
Champion Division 2 Goat
Champion: Maggie McDonald, Magnolia, Arkansas (Columbia County).
Reserve champion: Maggie McDonald, Magnolia, Arkansas (Columbia County).
Champion Division 3 Goat
Champion: Jack Hoyle, Taylor, Arkansas (Columbia County).
Reserve champion: Grace Rutherford, Gurdon, Arkansas (Clark County).
Champion Division 4 Goat
Champion: Anna Marcum, Mountain Home, Arkansas (Baxter County).
Reserve champion: Tatum Carter, Waldo, Arkansas (Columbia County).
Champion Division 5 Goat
Champion: Jack Hoyle, Taylor, Arkansas (Columbia County).
Reserve champion: Kinsley Williams, Mount Vernon, Arkansas (Faulkner County).
Champion Division 6 Goat
Champion: Addison Porter, Prairie Grove, Arkansas (Washington County).
Reserve champion: Andy Agee, Marmaduke, Arkansas (Greene County).
The 2021 Junior Livestock Show of the Arkansas State Fair continues through Oct. 24 at the State Fairgrounds in Little Rock.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.