Arkansas broke its record for hospitalized coronavirus patients for the second straight day on Tuesday with 1,323 patients, Gov. Asa Hutchinson said in his regular COVID-19 press briefing at the State Capitol.
While hospital capacity isn’t at a critical limit, the rising numbers are becoming a concern, University of Arkansas for the Medical Sciences (UAMS) chancellor Dr. Cam Patterson said.
“We are stressed [and] we are strained, but the system is not breaking at the present moment,” Patterson said.
The state saw additional increases in all other case metrics, including 4,107 more cases of COVID-19, an additional 36 deaths and 12 more patients on ventilators.
The governor announced several new changes to the state’s vaccine distribution on Tuesday as well. First responders, including firefighters, EMTs and law enforcement have been bumped up in the distribution plan to be included in the current phase of vaccine rollout, 1A, which has a targeted end date of Jan. 31.
Additionally, the state has decreased the age requirement for phase 1B, the second round of the vaccine rollout expected to begin in February, to include individuals 70 years of age and older.
A different policy from other states, the governor said the decision to make the vaccine available to a wider segment of the population was due to trends noticed in case numbers in Arkansas. Previously, only individuals 75 years of age and older were included in phase 1B.
While the 180,000 Arkansans included in the first phase of vaccine rollout are expected to have been vaccinated by the end of January, it’s expected to take two months to vaccinate the 400,000 Arkansans in the second phase, the governor said. By April, the state has a goal to start phase 1C of the vaccine rollout which will include all other essential workers.
Dr. Jose Romero, the state secretary of health, stressed the importance of following safety precautions, including wearing a mask, washing hands and practicing social distancing.
Romero described the current situation as a “surge on top of a surge.” He also said the trend that has started is too late to be stopped.
“This can be slowed down,” Romero said. “It cannot be completely stopped at this point.”
