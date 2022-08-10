The 93rd General Assembly of the Arkansas State Legislature convened Tuesday for their Third Extraordinary Session, advancing dual house and senate tax cut bills out of each chambers’ revenue and tax committees.
The bills, Senate Bill (SB) 1 and House Bill (HB) 1002, are based off the priorities set by Gov. Asa Hutchinson in his call for the special session that he released on Friday. In that call, the governor voiced his support for lowering the top individual tax rate to 4.9 percent and make it retroactive to Jan. 1, 2022, something the bills achieve. Additionally, the bills lower the corporate income tax rate to 5.3 percent beginning on Jan. 1, 2023, as well as create a $150 nonrefundable low-and middle income tax credit.
The decision by the governor to call the session came in the aftermath of the news that the state has a $1.6 billion budget surplus for the fiscal year that just ended.
“As inflation rises and the cost of living increases, Arkansans need more money in their pockets,” the governor said on Friday. “With a record surplus in the last fiscal year, we have the ability to provide financial relief and ensure our children can be protected in their schools,” the governor added, referencing his other priority of the session, a $50 million appropriation for a school safety grant program.
SB1 and HB1002 passed their respective committees with little opposition, receiving one lone dissenting “no” in both meetings. Two Arkansans spoke in opposition to the bills. Arkansas Support Network CEO Syard Evans said the bill helps the top tier earners in the state when underfunded programs in the state don’t have the money they need to provide the services they offer the community.
“We [should] commit to funding [inadequately supported] service systems [in the state] prior to giving tax cuts,” Evans, whose organization provides support and services to people with disabilities, said. “Particularly, [prior to giving] tax cuts that go in a range that benefit the wealthiest Arkansans to a much greater degree than everyday Arkansans.”
HB1002 primary sponsor State Rep. Joe Jett of Success thanked the opposition for their comments, but pushed back on the suggestion the bill only benefitted the wealthiest of Arkansas.
“This [bill] is not just for the wealthy folks,” Jett said. “People making $24,000 will get a pretty significant tax cut out of this.”
With both bills passing committee, the chambers will reconvene at 9 a.m. on Wednesday for further business. An additional meeting of the House Revenue and Taxation Committee is expected for Wednesday.
Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.
