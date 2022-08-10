The 93rd General Assembly of the Arkansas State Legislature convened Tuesday for their Third Extraordinary Session, advancing dual house and senate tax cut bills out of each chambers’ revenue and tax committees.

The bills, Senate Bill (SB) 1 and House Bill (HB) 1002, are based off the priorities set by Gov. Asa Hutchinson in his call for the special session that he released on Friday. In that call, the governor voiced his support for lowering the top individual tax rate to 4.9 percent and make it retroactive to Jan. 1, 2022, something the bills achieve. Additionally, the bills lower the corporate income tax rate to 5.3 percent beginning on Jan. 1, 2023, as well as create a $150 nonrefundable low-and middle income tax credit.

