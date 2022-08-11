Both chambers of the Arkansas State Legislature passed their dual tax cut bills on Wednesday morning in the second day of the 93rd General Assembly’s Third Extraordinary Session.
The House’s bill (HB), HB1002, passed 80-13, while its companion bill in the senate, SB1, passed moments later 29-5. Both votes fell largely along party lines.
The tax cut bills, identical in text for both chambers, achieve the goals Gov. Asa Hutchinson set out for in his call for a special session on Friday. The state’s top individual tax rate will lower to 4.9 percent, down from 5.5 percent, with passage of the bill, while the corporate income tax rate will also fall to 5.3 percent, down from 5.9 percent. Additionally, both bills include the provision of a one-time non-refundable $150 low-and middle-income tax credit for Arkansans who make less than $87,000 for 2022.
The bill’s primary sponsor in the House, State Rep. Joe Jett of Success, spoke on HB1002’s merits on Wednesday prior to the vote.
“This is an immediate reduction on payroll taxes [in Arkansas],” Jett said, later adding the bill will help a variety of people in different economic situations across the state. “[HB1002 and its provisions are] not sexy, but this is something that will benefit the hard-working Arkansans that own businesses, farms and ranches.”
Jett further spoke on the fact the tax cuts the bill creates were already approved in legislation passed last year. The difference, however, is that HB1002 and SB1 move up the execution of the tax cuts, retroactive to Jan. 1, 2022, for the income tax cuts and Jan.1, 2023, for the corporate income tax cuts.
“[HB1002] accelerates what we did back in December of 2022… this [tax cut] is not just for the wealthy folks [in Arkansas],” Jett said.
Democrats, however, hit back against the bills. State Rep. Andrew Collins, a delegate from Little Rock, said the bill has some merits, but ultimately doesn’t do enough.
“The $150 non-refundable tax credit is the only part of [HB1002] that benefits working and lower-income people,” Collins said, later describing the bill to be a “stimulus mostly for the rich” and the tax credit “insufficient.”
In the senate, State Sen. Joyce Elliott, also of Little Rock, spoke against her chamber’s bill, referencing the democrats’ failed attempts to prioritize a raise in teacher salaries in the state’s $1.6 billion budget surplus.
“[Arkansas is] so desperate [for teachers] that we’re trying to get a raise for teachers and support personnel, but we can’t get it,” Elliott said. “We can’t get money for housing and homeless. But, the people living in the finest homes in the state are about to do pretty doggone well.”
After their respective votes, both bills passed each chamber’s revenue and taxation committees. Both bills are expected to be voted on Thursday when the General Assembly reconvenes at 9 a.m.
In other business on Wednesday, the State Senate passed SB2, the appropriations bill that would set aside $50 million for later use in a school safety grant. The body passed the bill 30-1, with democratic State Sen. Linda Chesterfield the lone dissenting vote. Chesterfield previously voiced concerns about the bill on Tuesday in respect to the lack of progress in increasing teacher salaries.
In a final piece of business, the State House passed House Resolution 1002, a bill which recognized the Jonesboro High School Boy’s Basketball Team’s 5A State Championship.
Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.
