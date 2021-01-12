The Arkansas State Legislature convened its 93rd general assembly on Monday in the house and senate chambers of the State Capitol. Legislators from across the state were sworn in beginning at 12 p.m.
The 93rd assembly will have multiple significant legislative measures up for debate, including the Arkansas Unborn Child Protection Act filed by Faulkner County senator Jason Rapert. If passed, Rapert’s bill would greatly restrict abortion rights in the state.
Additional legislation up for consideration includes an amendment to the state’s “stand your ground” bill which would remove the provision which required someone using physical or deadly force to retreat before using the force. Republican senator Bob Ballinger of District 5 sponsored the bill and filed it ahead of the assembly convening.
Faulkner County Senators:
Jason Rapert, Republican, District 35 (jason .rapert@senate.ar.gov) (501-336-0918)
Mark Johnson, Republican, District 15 (mark.johnson@senate.ar.gov) (501-682-2920)
Missy Irvin, Republican, District 18 (missy.irvin@senate.ar.gov) (870-269-2703)
Faulkner County Representatives:
Stephen Magie, Democrat, District 72 (stephen.magie@arkansashouse.org) (501-327-4444)
Spencer Hawks, Republican, District 72 (spencer.hawks@arkansas house.org) (501-764-6847)
Stephen Meeks, Republican, District 67 (stephen.meeks@arkansas house.org) (501-314-9250)
Cameron Cooper, Republican, District 44 (cameron.cooper@arkansas house.org) (501-230-5635)
Josh Miller, Republican, District 66 (josh .miller@arkansashouse.org) (501-365-3599)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.