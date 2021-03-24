The Arkansas State Legislature recessed for the remainder of the week at close of business on Tuesday, allowing lawmakers a brief spring break before the final stretch of bills come through ahead of the legislative bodies’ likely recess on April 30.
The recess, passed by the legislature in early March as House Concurrent Resolution (HCR) 1011, was sponsored by State Rep. and House Speaker Matthew Shepherd and State Sen. and Senate President Pro Tempore Jimmy Hickey. Per the Arkansas Constitution, both legislative bodies must agree to and vote upon a recess which lasts three days or longer.
On its final day of business before the break, the state legislature also voted to approve the extension of the regular session of the 93rd General Assembly to April 30. HCR1015, which passed the Senate chamber by a 29-4 vote on Tuesday and now heads for Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s signature, also provides for a recess of indeterminate length following the close of business on April 30. The recess, a necessity due to the delay in the delivery of U.S. Census Bureau data the legislature will need to complete its redistricting duties by the end of the session, will likely last until sometime into September. Most recent estimates from the Census Bureau place the delivery for redistricting data as Sept. 30.
House Speaker Matthew Shepherd, in his comments on the House floor on Monday, said extending the session to April 30 became necessary after the snowstorms in February which forced the legislature into a prolonged recess. However, Shepherd said the legislature might not meet every day through the end of April.
“[The April 30 recess date] doesn’t mean that we will have to meet every day, but [HCR1015 gives] us the flexibility [needed] to complete our work,” Shepherd said.
Shepherd also said the extended recess that is set for the end of April is a better option than adjourning the assembly ahead of a special session in September to complete congressional redistricting duties.
“Instead of adjourning and being completely dependent on being called into special session, [HCR1015 sponsors] are proposing that we take an extended recess [until census bureau data is delivered],” Shepherd said.
Shepherd added that the fall portion of the 93rd General Assembly will be narrowed to redistricting duties and potential COVID-19 aid-related business.
