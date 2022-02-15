The Arkansas State Library, a division of the Arkansas Department of Education, announced the selection of participants for the 2022 class of the Arkansas Library Leadership Institute (ALL-In).
Thirty librarians from across the state were selected from a pool of 59 applicants to participate in a year-long program designed to grow the next generation of library leaders in the state of Arkansas.
ALL-In is a transformational, professional development experience requiring participants to attend training sessions and study leadership-development throughout the year. The Institute emphasizes experiences that build strong peer relationships and involve a high level of intensity and risk taking. The program is designed to develop leadership skills in participants and enhance the delivery of library services for all Arkansans.
The Arkansas Library Leadership Institute is designed to give participants the following opportunities:
- Participate in leadership activities designed to enhance personal and organizational leadership capabilities.
- Develop a strong peer network that facilitates collaboration to enhance local library services.
- Identify personal strengths and areas of natural talent to improve problem solving and communication skills, resulting in the ability to build stronger teams and organizations.
"Participation in the Institute is an intensive professional experience that requires a significant commitment of time and energy. It is also extremely rewarding and fun for participants," Project Director Jenn Wann said. "They emerge from the program with a new understanding of their personal strengths and how their individual strengths can be used to improve library services for their communities, schools, universities or organizations."
The participants selected for the 2022 Arkansas Library Leadership Institute represent 27 different organizations from across the state including K-12 schools, public libraries, community colleges, private colleges, four-year universities and state agencies. Participants were selected in a competitive application process that required a written statement of the applicant's vision of outstanding library service and how participation in the Institute would impact the participant's contributions to his or her library and community.
The 2022 ALL-In Library Leadership Institute is made possible in part by funds from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) awarded to the Arkansas State Library by the Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS).
The full 2022 Arkansas Library Leadership Institute class is:
- Allison Lightfoot, Central Baptist College in Conway.
- Mary Spears Polk, Faulkner County Library in Conway.
- Petrina Baker, Guy-Perkins Elementary School in Guy.
- Alyssa Eller, Harding University in Searcy.
- Amy Shipman, Hot Springs World Class High School.
- Anna Sharon, Bentonville Public Library.
- Ashdon Wilson, Pea Ridge Community Library.
- Betsy Fisher, Clark County Library in Arkadelphia.
- Carol Halbmaier, Osage Creek Elementary in Bentonville.
- Matthew "Chance" Griebel, William F. Laman Public Library in North Little Rock.
- Clare Graham, Mid Arkansas Regional and Malvern-Hot Spring County Library in Malvern.
- David Anderson, Crossett Public Library.
- Jessica Humphrey, Grimsley Junior High School in Bentonville.
- Jessica Kirk, Arkansas State Library in Little Rock.
- Jill Henson, Garland County Library in Hot Springs.
- Jim Curry, Fayetteville Public Library.
- Katie Adams, Central Arkansas Library System in Little Rock.
- Leah Frieden, Fayetteville Public Library.
- Melissa Pay, Southside Elementary School in Cabot.
- Michelle Washington, Pine Bluff/Jefferson County Library System.
- Misty Hawkins, Arkansas River Valley Regional Library System in Dardanelle.
- Rebecca Kidder, Saline County Library in Bryant.
- Regina Dettra, Arkansas School for the Deaf in Little Rock.
- Sarah Jefferson, Flippin High School.
- Sarah Mallory, Central Arkansas Library System in Little Rock.
- Sonya Lemke, Arkansas Colleges of Health Education in Fort Smith.
- Stacy Barker, Lonoke County Library System in Cabot.
- Stephanie Sweeney, Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library.
- Stephanie Guenther, University of Arkansas in Fayetteville.
- Wendy Christy, Saline County Library in Benton.
