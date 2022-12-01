Arkansas funded grants totaling more than $7 million dollars were awarded Thursday to 113 local and state law enforcement agencies and correctional or detention facilities. Approximately 90 percent of the total funds will be received by local police and sheriff’s departments to purchase new equipment.

The grants were authorized last year through legislation adopted by Governor Asa Hutchinson and the Arkansas General Assembly. Act 786 sanctioned the Public Safety Equipment Grant Program to the administered by the Arkansas Department of Public Safety and provides for grants to be used for purchasing, “non-lethal equipment that aids in improving trust and relationships between law enforcement agencies, detention centers and corrections agencies within their communities that they serve.”

