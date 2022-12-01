Arkansas funded grants totaling more than $7 million dollars were awarded Thursday to 113 local and state law enforcement agencies and correctional or detention facilities. Approximately 90 percent of the total funds will be received by local police and sheriff’s departments to purchase new equipment.
The grants were authorized last year through legislation adopted by Governor Asa Hutchinson and the Arkansas General Assembly. Act 786 sanctioned the Public Safety Equipment Grant Program to the administered by the Arkansas Department of Public Safety and provides for grants to be used for purchasing, “non-lethal equipment that aids in improving trust and relationships between law enforcement agencies, detention centers and corrections agencies within their communities that they serve.”
“One of the key recommendations of our Task Force to Advance the State of Law Enforcement in Arkansas was the creation of state funding for increased training and improving the safety equipment used by local law enforcement officers,” Gov. Asa Hutchinson said. “The grants directed to local law enforcement agencies will help to further the trust between these agencies and the communities they serve, and I want to commend the Department of Public Safety and the General Assembly for bringing this program to fruition.”
The grant applications submitted earlier this year were reviewed and graded for distribution by a committee selected from a cross-section of state and local law enforcement officers, correction and detention officers and professional laypersons.
Recipients of Public Safety Equipment Grants were:
12th Judicial District Drug Task Force – $10,000.00
9th West Judicial District Drug Task Force/South Central DTF – $32,612.86
Alexander Police Dept – $100,000.
Alma Police Dept – $100,000.
Arkadelphia Police Dept – $90,247.96.
Arkansas Division of Corrections – $100,000.
Arkansas Game and Fish Commission – $100,000.
Arkansas Law Enforcement Training Academy – $89,979.02.
Arkansas State Police – $99,661.04.
Arkansas State University – $100,000.
Arkansas State University Mountain Home Police Dept – $3,448.39.
Batesville Police Dept – $100,000.
Bauxite Police Dept – $94,241.11.
Beebe Police Dept – $100,000.
Benton Police Dept – $67,500.00.
Blytheville Police Dept – $100,000.
Bradley Police Dept – $12,116.57.
Bull Shoals Police Dept – $20,699.94.
Cabot Police Dept – $100,000.
Calhoun County Sheriff – $11,232.32.
Camden Police Dept – $41,979.70.
City of Ashdown Arkansas Police Dept – $100,000.
City of Centerton Police Dept – $100,000.
City of Conway Police Dept – $100,000.
City of Fort Smith, Police Dept – $68,458.96.
City of Greenbrier – $27,197.24.
City of Jonesboro, Police Dept – $100,000.
City of McGehee Police Dept – $42,797.85.
City of Monticello, Monticello Police Dept – $32,783.58.
Clark County Sheriff’s Office – $53,240.89.
Clarksville Police Dept – $100,000.
Clay County Sheriff’s Office – $100,000.
Cleburne County Sheriff’s Office – $79,327.13.
Corning Police Dept – $100,000.
Craighead County – $20,633.43.
Crawford County Sheriff’s Office – $100,000.
Cross County Sheriff’s Office – $100,000.
Dardanelle Police Dept – $17,034.96.
Decatur Police Dept – $46,028.12.
Des Arc Police Dept – $26,126.14.
DeWitt Police Dept – $100,000.
Dumas Police Dept – $100,000.
Earle Police Dept – $100,000.
El Dorado Police Dept – $100,000.
England Police Dept – $100,000.
Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office – $100,000.
Fayetteville Police Dept – $100,000.
Flippin Police Dept – 13497.33
Fordyce Police Dept – $26,230.
Fort Smith Public Schools Police Dept – $49,372.
Grant County Sheriff’s Office – $21,347.
Green Forest Police Dept – $33,110.
Greenland Police Dept – $16,709.97.
Greenland School District Police Dept – $6,173.
Haskell Police Dept – $100,000.
Hazen Police Dept – $18,820.80.
Highland Police Dept – $30,660.43.
Hot Springs Police Dept – $71,275.85.
Independence County Sheriff’s Office – $11,875.
Jacksonville Police Dept – $100,000.
Jasper Police Dept – $17,999.61.
Lake City Police Dept – $11,948.75.
Lakeview Police Dept – $22,627.03.
Little Flock- Police Dept – $100,000.
Little River County Sheriff’s Office – $100,000.
Logan County Sheriff’s Office – $79,745.01.
London Police Dept – $14,866.65.
Lowell Police Dept – $100,000.
Marion County Government – $20,071.83.
Mayflower Police Dept – $82,681.27.
Mena Police Dept – $9,148.73.
Mississippi County Sheriff Dept – $100,000.
Monroe County Sheriff’s Office – $66,046.
Morrilton Police Dept – $34,356.91.
Mountain View Police Dept – $38,480.51.
Mountain View School District – $6,586.70.
Murfreesboro Police Dept – $13,826.53.
Nevada County Sheriff’s Dept – $63,032.88.
Newton County Sheriff’s Office – $62,673.51.
NWA Regional Airport Authority Police Dept – $16,572.
Pangburn Police Dept – $25,331.
Paragould Police Dept – $55,398.75.
Phillips County Sherriff’s Office – $82,795.46.
Pike County Sheriff’s Office – $100,000.
Pocahontas Police Dept – $49,771.18.
Poinsett County Sheriff’s Office – $43,000.
Polk County Sheriff’s Office – $5,157.45.
Pope County Sheriff’s Office – $100,000.
Prairie Grove Police Dept – $9,693.06.
Prescott Police Dept – $54,465.10.
Randolph County Sheriff’s Office – $100,000.
Russellville Police Dept – $46,935.40.
Saline County Sheriff’s Office – $100,000.
Scott County Sheriffs Office – $100,000.
Searcy Police Dept – $100,000.
Sheridan Police Dept – $52,500.
Springdale Police Dept – $100,000.
Stamps, Arkansas Police Dept – $2,444.06.
Strong Police Dept – $16,035.93.
Stuttgart Police Dept – $100,000.
Texarkana Arkansas Police Dept – $100,000.
Tuckerman Police Dept – $74,250.
Union County Sheriff’s Office – $100,000.
University of Arkansas at Monticello Police Dept – $12,828.69.
University of Arkansas-Fort Smith Police Dept – $48,469.27.
Van Buren Police Dept – $67,500.
Vilonia Police Dept – $100,000.
Waldron Police Dept – $29,021.09.
Washington County Sheriff’s Office – $100,000.
West Memphis Police Dept – $100,000.
White County Sheriff’s Office – $100,000.
White Hall Police Dept – $9,675.74.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.