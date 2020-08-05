Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced a call resource center for parents and teachers during his regular coronavirus briefing Wednesday.
The Ready for School Call Resource Center opened Monday and is designed to be a “readily-accessible phone resource for parents and teachers to call with questions.”
Department of Education Secretary Johnny Key said the hotline is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday but could be expanded depending on the volume of calls.
“As we get closer to the start of school, parents will have more questions,” Key said.
The center’s number is 1-833-353-6050.
The governor announced 18 more Arkansans have died as a result of COVID-19 since Tuesday, bringing the state’s death toll to to 508.
“We passed 500 deaths, regretfully so,” the governor said.
The state saw an increase of 912 positive cases since the previous day’s briefing, bring the cumulative total to 46,293 in Arkansas.
The governor said the state’s seven-day rolling average of positivity rate was too high, noting it was “right at the 10% positivity rate.”
“We’re too high on that; I hope that does come down,” he said, once again stressing the importance of personal responsibility when it comes to mitigating the spread by wearing masks and practicing social distancing. “That depends on our behavior.”
He named Dr. Jose Romero as the state’s permanent health secretary. Dr. Romero has been serving in the position on an interim basis.
He also praised Dr. Romero for serving as chair of the national committee that will help guide immunization for COVID-19 when it becomes available.
