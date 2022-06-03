State troopers continue to investigate a hit-and-run crash that left a 32 year-old Conway County man dead.
With hope of identifying a suspect, the troopers are sending an appeal to the public for help in locating the vehicle that hit the bicyclist.
Travis Frank Sponer was riding a bicycle along the northbound lane of Arkansas Highway 9, north of Oppelo, late into the night on May 16. About midnight, Sponer was struck from the rear by a northbound vehicle, troopers said. The impact of the crash sent Sponer’s body into a ditch alongside the highway.
The state police Highway Patrol Division and Criminal Investigation Division have assigned personnel to the case who believe the vehicle that hit Sponer was a dark red, maroon or burgundy Dodge Ram pick-up truck (2012-2022 model) that possibly has considerable damage to the truck’s front passenger side, particularly around the headlight.
Anyone who has information about the deadly crash, knows of a vehicle matching the description of the Dodge pick-up truck or has seen a truck with damage as described is asked to contact the Arkansas State Police, Troop J Headquarters in Clarksville by calling 479-754-3096.
