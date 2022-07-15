The Arkansas State Police Commission has approved the recommendations of Colonel Bill Bryant, state police director, to promote in rank, two Arkansas State Troopers.
Captain Michael B. Moyer, 47, of Faulkner County, was promoted to the rank of major and will assume command of the department’s Regulatory Services Division and Building Services headquartered at Little Rock.
Major Moyer is a 19 year veteran of the state police and most recently has served as assistant commander within the Regulatory Division.
Sergeant Phillip A. Pierce, 52, of Sebastian County, was promoted to the rank lieutenant and will assume command of the department’s Criminal Investigation Division, Company D, at Fort Smith.
Lieutenant Pierce is a 28 year veteran of the department and most recently has served as a special agent supervisor and acting commander in Company D.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.