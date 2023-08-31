State Police returns escapee and accomplices to east Arkansas

A law enforcement official escorts Samuel Paul Hartman from an Arkansas State Police cruiser.

 Screenshot of submitted video

An Arkansas State Police (ASP) aircraft returned an escapee from an east Arkansas prison and his accomplices back to the state on Wednesday night, ASP announced in a news release on Thursday.

Samuel Paul Hartman, 39, is now back in custody after escaping from the East Arkansas Regional Unit on Aug. 12. Hartman’s wife, Misty Hartman, 39, and his mother Linda Annette White, 61, are also in custody at the Woodruff County Jail.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.