State Police returns escapee and accomplices to east Arkansas

An Arkansas State Police (ASP) aircraft returned an escapee from an east Arkansas prison and his accomplices back to the state on Wednesday night, ASP announced in a news release on Thursday.
Samuel Paul Hartman, 39, is now back in custody after escaping from the East Arkansas Regional Unit on Aug. 12. Hartman’s wife, Misty Hartman, 39, and his mother Linda Annette White, 61, are also in custody at the Woodruff County Jail.
Hartman had been serving a life sentence for rape when he escaped while on work detail in a field near the detention facility, located in Brickeys. The three were captured some 17 days later at a motel in Lewisburg, West Virginia, by U.S. Marshals, the West Virginia State Police, Lewisburg Police Department and Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office.
ASP troopers were responsible for transporting the Hartmans and White from West Virginia to Arkansas. The trio remained in ASP custody until approximately 1 a.m. on Thursday.
Also taken into custody was White’s boyfriend, Rodney Trent, 52, of Lester, West Virginia. The two women are alleged to have helped Hartman escape using a pickup truck and jet skis. Trent faces felony charges for allegedly harboring a sex offender and for assisting the trio while on the run.
A comprehensive investigation is underway, the ASP said. Additional information will be released as it becomes available.
