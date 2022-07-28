An 11-month-long Arkansas State Police undercover narcotics investigation in St. Francis County culminated with the arrest of 22 alleged drug dealers Thursday. State troopers are continuing to search for eight suspects who have evaded apprehension during the arrest operation that has been centered in Forrest City.

All of the arrests were based on felony warrants charging each of the accused with delivery of a controlled substance. The investigation, which began in August 2021, specifically pursued suspected drug dealers selling heroin, fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine and ecstasy.

