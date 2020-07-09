Arkansas had 734 new cases of COVID-19, Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced Wednesday in his regular COVID-19 briefing. The news came after two days of decreased case numbers to start the week. The state has now recorded 25,246 cumulative cases of COVID-19, of which, 5,070 are active in the community.
After Tuesday’s record increase in hospitalizations, the state recorded a decrease of 11 hospitalized on Wednesday for a total of 358. Of the hospitalized patients, 79 are on ventilators, a decrease of four since Tuesday. Four additional deaths have been recorded since Tuesday for a total of 305. An additional 671 recoveries have been recorded for a cumulative total of 19,396.
Washington and Pulaski Counties recorded the most new cases of COVID-19, while Benton, Pope, Mississippi, Yell and Saline Counties also recorded elevated amounts of new cases.
The state completed more tests than in recent days at 4,567. However, Wednesday’s testing totals remain below regular levels. Secretary of Health Dr. Nate Smith, as in previous days, blamed the lower testing numbers on the holiday weekend. The positivity rate of the new tests remains below the CDC guidelines of 10 percent, however, the governor said he wanted to get the positivity rate closer to 5 percent.
As new cases continue to be recorded in Washington County, concerns have been raised about lines and delays for people looking to get tested for COVID-19. The governor said residents of Washington County can get tested at the county’s public health lab. He said he hoped that getting out the word on another testing location would limit delays in testing.
The Arkansas COVID-19 Taskforce released the results of a survey of 600 adults in the state which recorded attitudes about the response to COVID-19. Steuart Walton, chair of the COVID-19 Taskforce, said 42 percent of the adults surveyed saw COVID-19 as the state’s most important issue. The economy came in second at 18 percent.
Of the respondents, 82 percent of the adults said they wear personal protective equipment in public places. Walton noted the question referenced multiple kinds of personal protective equipment, not just masks. The age bracket of the adults surveyed most likely to wear protective equipment was 65 and older. The least likely to wear masks were aged 18-24.
The survey showed 55 percent favored a regional approach to handling the virus. Walton said those responses were reflected in the number of mask ordinances issued by cities since the governor announced a draft ordinance he sent out to cities across the state.
Fifty-eight percent of those surveyed said they felt their workplaces followed proper COVID-19 protocols and protections.
With fall on the horizon, 54 percent opposed large events resuming in the fall while 37 percent favored having large events resume. Despite the majority who opposed large events, 59 percent said they were likely to return their children to school in the fall, and 32 percent said they were unlikely to do so.
