Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced an additional 794 cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas on Tuesday in his regular press briefing, another significant uptick in cases for the state after Monday’s addition of 572.
The state has now recorded 29,733 cumulative cases of the virus, of which 5,457 are currently active in the community.
Secretary of Health Dr. Nate Smith said six additional hospitalizations have been recorded since Monday for a total of 445 with 91 on ventilators, an increase of two since Monday. The state reported 738 recoveries since Monday for a total of 22,844. Eight more Arkansans have died with the virus bringing the state’s death toll to 331.
Pulaski and Washington Counties continue to lead the way in new cases of COVID-19, while Sebastian, Pope, Johnson, Benton and Craighead Counties also recorded elevated case numbers of the virus. Faulkner County recorded 24 new cases.
In referencing the seven-day rolling average of new cases in Arkansas by region, Smith said he was “encouraged” by the central region of the state’s numbers. In the past week, the region has recorded a downward trend in cases, a switch from previous weeks in which cases were rapidly increasing.
The governor recognized cities in the state which have passed the mask ordinance his office drafted last month, including Conway. He announced six cities passed a mask ordinance including Fayetteville, Little Rock, Rogers, Hot Springs, North Little Rock, Helena-West Helena and Tontitown. Though it was not included in the briefing, the city of Morrilton passed the mask ordinance on Monday.
The governor said the mask ordinances will help local businesses.
“That will help to make sure businesses have the support they need to push the wearing of masks in their facilities,” the governor said.
The governor’s Chief of Staff Stephanie Williams said the state expects its second contractor for contact tracing to begin work on July 20. Last week, the state announced the Arkansas Foundation for Medical Care was contracted to provide an additional 350 contact tracers for the state. The state’s first contractor, General Dynamics, has hired 83 employees and began the process of contact tracing. They’re hiring additional employees to meet their contract of 350 tracers. Williams said more than 1,000 people applied for General Dynamics’ tracer positions.
The governor will be in Conway for Wednesday’s briefing.
