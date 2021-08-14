Centered on the FDA’s National Center for Toxicological Research (NCTR) and the state’s leading research universities, Acting Commissioner Janet Woodcock, M.D., of the FDA and Gov. Asa Hutchinson signed a five-year renewal of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU). The signing took place during events commemorating the 50th anniversary of NCTR on Aug. 11, 2021.
Originally signed in 2011, the MOU guides the formal working relationship between the FDA and the state. It recognizes a 50-year history between the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences and NCTR. The MOU builds on the long track record of university research and training collaborations in Arkansas. It also reinforces the role of the Arkansas Research Alliance (ARA) in taking a strong lead in growing and coordinating these activities across all of the research institutions located in Arkansas.
The updated agreement frames activities for future partnerships, as well. The MOU provides opportunities for more interaction and roundtable discussions between Arkansas institutions and FDA. It envisions ways in which Arkansas and FDA might combine and leverage resources and strengths in diverse scientific disciplines that affect human and animal health and medicine. All these efforts are aimed at obtaining solid scientific data to provide public health protection.
“This MOU continues a long and fruitful relationship that will yield even more life-changing research by world-class scientists,” Hutchinson said.
“For 50 years, NCTR has helped to ensure that like science itself, the FDA remains forward looking and a step or more ahead of the science, so that we have the capabilities to take on the challenges of the future,” said Acting Commissioner Woodcock.
Fast facts
The State of Arkansas and FDA renewed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for another five years; NCTR and the Arkansas Research Alliance updated its partnership intermediary agreement to promote cooperative activities.
Among the dignitaries participating in person or virtually for the MOU signing: Gov. Asa Hutchinson; Acting Commissioner of the FDA, Janet Woodcock, M.D.; FDA Chief Scientist, RADM Denise Hinton; Deputy FDA Commissioner, Frank Yiannas; Director of NCTR, William Slikker M.D.; U.S. Congressman Bruce Westerman; and ARA President Jerry Adams.
Arkansas Research Alliance facilitates collaborations between six research institutions – the University of Arkansas (UA), the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS), Arkansas State University (A-State), UA Little Rock (UALR), the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff (UAPB), and the National Center for Toxicological Research (NCTR). In 2015, the non-profit established the ARA Academy of Scholars and Fellows, which assembles talent from all six research institutions to address the world’s most pressing challenges through science and innovation.
