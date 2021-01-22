In its Friday update, the Arkansas Department of Health reported 2,162 new cases of COVID-19 in the state.
Arkansas had 20,107 active cases as of Friday afternoon with 1,142 hospitalized with the virus. Hospitalizations were down 18 from Thursday, according to ADH.
Fifty-three more Arkansans died as a result of COVID-19 bringing the state’s death toll to 4,549.
“Today’s report shows a decrease of nearly 1,000 new cases compared to the same day last week. There were also over 16,500 tests administered yesterday,” Gov. Asa Hutchinson said in a statement after the numbers were released. “If we can keep our new cases on the decline, then our deaths will reduce as well, and this is one goal we can all unite behind.”
The Conway Fire Department posts daily Faulkner County updates to its Facebook page. On Friday, it showed Faulkner County has 965 actives after adding 112 new cases on Jan. 21.
There were 41 people hospitalized in Faulkner County with COVID-19on Friday, a decrease of four people.
Conway Public Schools reported 60 students and 17 staff members who were positive for COVID-19 Friday while St. Joseph had 51 cases, University of Central Arkansas had 65 cases and Hendrix College had 15.
Since the start of the pandemic, 123 Faulkner County residents have died as a result of COVID-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.