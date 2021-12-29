Arkansas health officials say another COVID-19 surge is upon us, this time in the form of the omicron variant.
This is something that is already impacting the hospital's ability to treat patients. The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences is not accepting any new patients for monoclonal antibody treatment.
“We started to see an uptick in cases over the last two to three weeks. As the uptick in cases went on, our utilization of monoclonal antibody treatment was going on and that happened at the same time we had a national shortage of monoclonal antibodies developing, so it’s kind of been a perfect storm,” Dr. Robert Hopkins, UAMS Director of Divisions of General Internal Medicine, said.
Hopkins said UAMS has a limit about how many monoclonal antibodies they can give out a day, anywhere between 10-15. He hopes to get access to the treatment again within the next week.
Patients need a referral from their doctor or nurse practitioner to get the treatment. But as the omicron variant surges in the state, it may not be as helpful.
“The data we have at this point is that some of the monoclonal antibodies are not as effective against omicron,” Hopkins said.
Dr. Jennifer Dillaha with the Arkansas Department of Health said the surge is something everyone should be concerned about.
“Even though it appears that not as high a proportion of the people who get the omicron variant end up in the hospital, the sheer numbers can greatly increase our hospitalizations,” Dillaha said.
Dillaha said the hospitals in Arkansas are already stretched thin with flu cases, COVID-19 cases, and other existing sicknesses that may have been put aside for the pandemic.
“In the meantime, we’re going to have to address it by what we call physical mitigation measures, wearing a mask, practicing social distancing, keeping groups small,” Dillaha said.
Dillaha said it’s important to give the health care system time to manufacture and ship out other treatment options for the omicron variant, like the oral pills that are not yet available.
“We are seeing a very concerning increase of the number of children in the hospital and that’s likely related to the omicron variant,” Dillaha said. “We are strongly encouraging parents to get their sons and daughters vaccinated.”
Dillaha also said that the omicron variant may produce milder symptoms for some which may cause people to put off getting tested or staying out of work. However, she said Arkansans can do their part by getting tested or staying home if they experience any respiratory illness symptoms.
Arkansas reported 3,743 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday after reporting 2,414 on Tuesday. It wasn’t immediately available how many of those cases were Omicron.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.