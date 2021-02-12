The Arkansas Department of Health reported 565 new COVID-19 cases in the state on Friday.
Gov. Asa Hutchinson said he was encouraged by the downward trend of new and active cases.
“Our new and active cases continue the downward trend that we’ve seen over the past few days. We have made progress, and we can see the benefit of wearing a mask, watching our distance, and washing our hands,” Hutchinson said in a statement on Friday. “We received over 47,000 doses of vaccine yesterday, and we will continue following our plan to get these doses administered.”
The ADH reported 712 people hospitalized with the virus, which was unchanged from Thursday. The state reported 12,573 active cases.
Thirteen more Arkansans had died as a result of the virus bringing the state’s death toll to 5,212.
Faulkner County numbers reported by the Conway Fire Department at 8 a.m. on Friday showed a total of 11,385 with 609 active cases in the county.
The county reported 34 new cases since Thursday.
Thirty-three people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Faulkner County, and 147 Faulkner County residents have died as a result of the virus.
Conway Public Schools reported 49 students and 12 staff members who were positive as of Friday while the University of Central Arkansas reported 29, Central Baptist College reported 10.
