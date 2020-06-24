Arkansas has an additional 595 cases of COVID-19, Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced Tuesday in his regular COVID-19 briefing. To date, the state has recorded 16,678 cases with 11,220 recoveries from COVID-19.
Of the 595 new cases, 383 are active in communities around the state for a cumulative total of 4,339 active community cases.
Eleven additional hospitalizations have been recorded since Monday for a total of 248. Of the hospitalized patients, 57 are on ventilators, a decrease of four since Monday. Ten more Arkansans died from the virus since Monday, brining the toll to 237.
More cases of COVID-19 were recorded at correctional facilities since Monday. Of the 595 new cases, 212 of them came from correctional facilities in the state, with the Benton County Jail and the Ouachita Regional Correctional Institute having the most.
Despite already exceeding its testing goal for June, the state continues to ramp up testing, completing an additional 5,344 tests since Monday for a cumulative total of 126,120 tests.
The governor addressed the University of Arkansas for the Medical Sciences (UAMS) predictive model for COVID-19 cases in the state moving forward. He said the UAMS model recorded an average peak on Sept. 30 in cases at a total of about 133,000 infections. The model further predicted more than 3,300 hospitalizations with a need for 698 ventilators. The model indicated 997 of the patients would be in intensive care units.
Despite the high numbers, the governor said the state’s focus was to not reach the model’s estimates. He once again emphasized the role of citizens in controlling the spread of COVID-19.
“Everybody has a part to play,” the governor said.
Secretary of Health Dr. Nate Smith agreed with the governor’s statement.
“It’s very important for each of us to do our part,” Smith said.
