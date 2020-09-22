The Arkansas Department of Health reported 616 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday.
ADH officials said there are 6,706 active cases in Arkansas. As of Monday, 447 people were hospitalized with the virus throughout the state. Of those, 97 patients were on ventilators, which is an increase of 12 since Sunday.
Over the weekend, 15 more Arkansans died as a result of COVID-19 bringing the state’s death toll to 1,197 since the start of the pandemic.
Governor Hutchinson released the following statement regarding Monday’s COVID-19 numbers:
“We continue to see good testing numbers in Arkansas. Our antigen testing has already exceeded our monthly goal and our PCR testing is on pace to do the same. The Arkansas Department of Health continues to do outstanding work in identifying and tracing COVID-19 cases across the state. Tomorrow, I will talk about what we should do to prepare for the winter and discuss the latest White House report.”
Faulkner County
The Conway Fire Department reported 310 active cases in Faulkner County on Monday — 297 confirmed and 13 probable.
There were 59 new cases reported in the county on Sunday, according to the CFD.
The county had a cumulative positivity rate of 6.35 percent. Seventeen Faulkner County residents have died as a result of COVID-19.
