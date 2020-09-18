Arkansas reported 724 new cases and seven more deaths as a result of COVID-19 on Friday.
There were 5,767 active cases and 72,338 cumulative cases in the state as of Friday afternoon. There were also 1,744 probable cases and 148 probable deaths reported.
The actual number of cases in Arkansas is likely higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.
The Arkansas Department of Health said 381 Arkansans were hospitalized with the virus.
Gov. Asa Hutchinson said in a statement Friday afternoon that the state completed a record number of tests over the previous 24 hours.
“Today we set a record for our antigen COVID-19 testing in Arkansas,” Hutchinson said. “We had over 11,000 tests with both PCR tests and antigen tests. Our cases were down from yesterday at 724, but we want this to go down more. Five hundred seventy-eight of the tests were community and 146 were in corrections. Have a great weekend but be safe and always remember to protect yourself and others.”
The governor announced last week he would switch from daily updates to weekly or as needed. He said that residents can get daily updates on the state’s pandemic response from a variety of sources and that updates are posted “mid-afternoon each day, including weekends.”
The sources include:
Governor/State of Arkansas updates are available at ar.gov/covid, facebook.com/asaforarkansas or on Twitter @AsaHutchinson.
ADH updates at healthy .arkansas.gov, facebook .com/arhealthdept or on Twitter @ADHPIO.
