There were 74 work-related fatalities recorded in Arkansas in 2021. This data is from the Census of Fatal Occupational Injuries (CFOI) conducted by the Arkansas Department of Labor and Licensing, Division of Labor, OSH/CFOI Section, in cooperation with the U.S. Department of Labor, Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS).
Major findings of the census include:
There were 74 fatal work injuries in 2021, a 15.6 percent increase from 64 in 2020.
There were 49 deaths in 2021 involving wage and salary workers in the private sector, up from 41 in 2020. Self-employed worker fatalities accounted for 11, down from 13 in 2020. Fatal injuries among local and state government workers accounted for 13 in 2021, up from 10 in 2020.
White (non-Hispanic) workers accounted for 58 of the fatalities. Black or African American (non-Hispanic) workers accounted for 10 of the fatalities.
There were 68 men and 6 women that died in a work-related incident in 2021.
Fatal event or exposure
Forty-four (44), or 59.5 percent, of the 74 work-related fatal injuries in 2021 were the result of transportation incidents.
Work-related transportation fatality incidents increased from 36 in 2020 and led all fatality events for the 28th year in a row.
This includes 26 work-related deaths from roadway incidents involving motorized land vehicles in 2021, no change from 2020. Thirteen (13) of these workers died from roadway collisions with other vehicle; 7 workers died from roadway collision with object other than vehicle (struck object or animal on the side of the roadway); and 6 died from roadway non-collision incidents.
There were also 6 workers killed in pedestrian vehicular incidents; 5 died in aircraft incidents (all were in-flight crashes); 3 workers were killed in animal and other non-motorized vehicle transportation incidents; and 3 died in non-roadway incidents involving motorized land vehicles.
Other fatality events
A total of 10 workers (13.5 percent) were fatally injured due to contact with objects or equipment in 2021, up from 7 in 2020. This total includes 4 workers who died when struck by object or equipment; and 4 workers who were caught in or compressed by equipment or objects.
Falls, slips, and trips resulted in 10 work-related fatalities (13.5 percent) in 2021, up from 7 in 2020.
A total of 5 workers (6.8 percent) were killed at work as a result of violence and other injuries by persons or animals in 2021, down from 11 in 2020. All 5 of these fatalities were intentional injury by person.
There were 4 worker deaths (5.4 percent) due to exposure to harmful substances or environments in 2021, up from 3 in 2020.
Nationally, a total of 5,190 workers died from a work-related injury in the United States in 2021, an 8.9 percent increase from the total of 4,764 deaths in 2020. A worker died every 101 minutes from a work-related injury in 2021.
