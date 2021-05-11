The Arkansas Department of Health reported 76 new cases of COVID-19 in its Monday update.
The state reported 2,053 active cases; 169 hospitalized, which is up by three from Sunday; and 41 of those on ventilators, which is up five from Sunday.
Three more people have died as a result of COVID-19 bringing the state’s death toll to 5,764 people.
The state conducted 1,074 PCR tests and 255 antigen (or rapid) tests, the ADH reported, which is lower than in recent days.
ADH said the top counties for new cases were Pulaski County with 17; Benton County with 8; and Lonoke County with 7. Faulkner County was not in the top counties for new cases in the state after remaining there all last week.
Since Sunday, 4,511 more Arkansans had received a vaccine, according to the ADH, for a total of 1,813,895.
Gov. Asa Hutchinson, in a statement released with the day’s totals, said that more people were vaccinated than this time last week, making him optimistic about reaching his vaccination goal.
“Vaccine administration is higher in today’s report than the same day in the previous two weeks, and our seven-day average of new cases remains steady,” he said Monday. “This report is a good start to the week, and we will hopefully continue to get more Arkansans vaccinated.”
Jeanette Anderton can be reached at janderton@thecabin.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.