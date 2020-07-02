Arkansas has an additional 420 cases of COVID-19, Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced Wednesday in his regular COVID-19 briefing.
The briefing was marked by improved statistics than in recent days, with a decreased number of active cases, a decrease in hospitalizations and almost 8,000 tests completed since Tuesday.
A decrease of 15 hospitalizations was recorded for a total of 275. Of the hospitalized, 72 are on ventilators, an increase of five since Tuesday. Since Tuesday, 632 people have recovered from the virus for a cumulative total of 15,163. More recoveries were recorded than new cases from Tuesday to Wednesday. Seven more Arkansans have died from the virus since Tuesday for a total of 277.
Six percent of the state’s population were tested in June, with the most recent positivity rate in new tests at 6.7 percent.
Lee and Pulaski Counties led the way in new cases on Wednesday, while Washington, Yell and Benton Counties also recorded elevated case numbers. Benton, Washington and Faulkner counties rolling average of new cases are going down, with the other most populated counties in the state experiencing flat or downward trends in their rolling averages.
The governor announced that this weekend’s National Guard training exercise at Fort Chaffee has been cancelled. Guardsmen from multiple states were supposed to attend. The governor decided to cancel the exercise after it became clear the attendees would not be able to be tested.
Despite some positive news in Wednesday’s case report, Secretary of Health Dr. Nate Smith shared more information on some of the short- and long-term impacts of COVID-19.
Smith said 13.6 percent of patients who become hospitalized with COVID-19 have died in the state, while 46.3 percent of hospitalized patients who are put on ventilators have died. He also said that while COVID-19 is most associated with respiratory symptoms, it can also make blood clots a concern for patients, as well as neurological complications and heart disease that will affect patients long-term.
