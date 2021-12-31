Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced Thursday at his weekly briefing that the state of Arkansas reported its highest single-day number of COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.
The Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) reported a total of 4,978 new cases in the past 24 hours Thursday afternoon, bringing the total of number of cases to 18,644. However, do to the rise in rapid-at-home testing, which aren’t always reported, this number is likely higher, he said.
The positivity rate is also the highest it’s been since the pandemic began with a nearly 20 percent positivity rate being reported Thursday. Over the past week, Baptist Health has seen a record number of patients at its drive-thru testing sites.
Pulaski, Craighead and Faulkner counties reported the highest number of cases Thursday with 1,158, 439 and 283, respectively.
Despite the rise in cases, mostly due to the new Omicron variant, only 9,625 new doses were given out for the COVID-19 vaccines, which Hutchinson said has “puzzled” him that that number has not gone up.
To combat this, Hutchinson has directed the ADH to start working on creating 1.5 million iHealth at-home testing kits to be distributed to all Local Health Unites (LHUs) and other locations such as public libraries across the state. Hutchinson said that he will deploy 10 National Guardsmen to help in the distribution. The distribution will be divided up based on the population and the needs of each given area.
“We want this in every county,” Hutchinson said.
This plan will cost, according to Hutchinson, around $10 million and will be paid for by the existing COVID-19 response budget. The tests will be offered to residents at no charge to them.
Although the total number of cases are at an all-time high, hospitalizations are still around half of Arkansas’s peak. Hutchinson said that is what he looks at to determine the severity of the Omicron variant. Secretary of Health Dr. Jose Romero, however, said that they are starting to see an increase of children being hospitalized across the country.
With the rise of cases and the upcoming New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day celebrations, Hutchinson encourages everyone to try and be around vaccinated people, and if they can’t, continue to social distance and wear a mask.
Hutchinson also announced that Arkansas had adopted the new guidelines for the general public by the CDC, which states that asymptotic individuals who test positive for the virus only need to quarantine for five days and, if they still have a fever after those five days, quarantine for an additional 24 hours until they were fever free.
The state also reported 18 more Arkansans have died due to COVID-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.