Arkansas reported its largest single-day increase in new coronavirus cases, Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced during Friday’s briefing.
The state reported 1,094 new cases, bringing the state’s cumulative total since the pandemic began to 64,175.
A dozen more Arkansans died as a result of COVID-19 in the previous 24 hours, Hutchinson announced, bringing the state’s death toll to 873 as we head into the Labor Day holiday weekend.
Secretary of Health Dr. Jose Romero said the holiday weekend is “anxiety provoking” for those in the health care field and once again urged Arkansans to follow the guidelines – social distancing, hand-washing and mask-wearing – that have been scientifically proven to help curb the spread of the virus.
Washington County, where the University of Arkansas is located, was once again the county with the most new cases in the state with 215. Of that county’s cases, 82 percent were from the 18-24 age range.
The governor said he had spoken with the UA chancellor and the Fayetteville mayor, who are both taking action to help prevent further spread from college students both on and off campus. The chancellor said the student code of conduct will be enforced for on- and off-campus activities. All social gatherings will be limited to 10 or fewer people or face consequences of violating the student code. The mayor said Fayetteville police will beef up patrols in areas well known for drawing large crowds, such as Dickson Street. The university had nearly 400 active cases of virus as of Friday.
