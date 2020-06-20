Arkansas recorded its highest single-day increase in community cases of COVID-19, Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced in his briefing Friday.
An added 703 cases of COVID-19 were recorded since Thursday for a cumulative total of 14,631 cases. Only 41 of the new cases were in prisons, meaning 662 cases came from the community.
Secretary of Health Dr. Nate Smith said the state experienced a similar spike last Friday meaning the virus could be transmitting significantly on the weekends.
“There’s a suggestion that what’s happening on the weekends is having some bearing,” Smith said.
Washington and Benton counties led the way in new cases, while Pulaski, Sevier and Sebastian counties followed. Faulkner County recorded an additional 22 cases since Thursday.
The state continues to meet its June testing goal of 120,000 tests, having completed 92,275 tests so far this month, the governor said.
The state’s latest positivity rate of new COVID-19 cases is 7 percent, an increase from the average 6.5 percent the state has recorded recently.
The Department of Health announced additional mask guidelines for the public. Both the governor and Smith stressed the importance of wearing masks and said masks should be worn in indoor settings with non-household members, as well as in outdoor settings when physical distancing isn’t possible.
The governor also announced the appropriation of CARES act funds to pay Arkansas emergency medical service workers additional money for their work in April and May.
A total of 5,053 emergency medical service workers are eligible for the funds with payments reserved for workers who recorded 20 or more hours of work a week, or over 150 hours a month. Workers who worked 20-39 hours a week will receive $125 a week, while those who worked 40 or more hours a week will receive $250 a week. The Arkansas General Assembly approved the disbursal of the funds.
The governor also said the state recorded a 1.3 percent decrease in the unemployment rate for a total of 9.5 percent. The governor said Arkansas’ unemployment rate is almost four points lower than the national unemployment rate of 13.5 percent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.