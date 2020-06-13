Arkansas has 731 new cases of COVID-19, the largest single-day increase in cases the state has recorded to this point. The announcement came two days before the state will enter Phase 2 of reopening.
The total number of cumulative cases stands at 11,547, of which 3,764 are active, Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced Friday in his regular COVID-19 response news briefing.
Washington and Benton counties continue to lead the way in new positive cases, while neighboring Madison County ranked third in Friday’s announcement.
The governor noted the significance of Madison County’s new cases regarding continued spread of COVID-19 in northwest Arkansas.
“That’s a large increase for a rural county in Arkansas,” the governor said.
Of the state’s new cases, 207 originated in correctional facilities, the governor said, with the East Arkansas Regional Unit recording the most.
Sixteen people have been hospitalized because of the virus since Thursday, the governor said, for a total of 203. Forty-nine of the hospitalized are on ventilators.
The governor also made an update on the state’s testing goal for June. Since Thursday, 5,591 tests have been completed. The governor noted the state was ahead of schedule in reaching its June goal of 120,000 tests.
The governor also discussed Thursday’s announcement by Tyson Foods in Springdale. Tyson tested all 1,102 workers at its Berry Street facility in Springdale and found that 199 were positive. While the governor said he wasn’t startled by the number, he noted that only one of the workers who tested positive had symptoms.
“There’s many out there that are not showing any symptoms, they are not aware that they are positive,” the governor said. “And yet, they’re capable of spreading the virus.”
For the second consecutive day, the governor emphasized that northwest Arkansas hospitals currently had enough space to accommodate the continued rise in cases they’re experiencing.
Despite rising case numbers, the governor said he thinks the state’s strategy is working but might need improvement.
“I don’t see that what we’re doing is not working, but we might not be doing it well enough,” the governor said. “I think the strategy is the right strategy. Are we implementing the strategy in terms of social distancing, being careful and doing the public health requirements? We can do better.”
The governor also announced that he authorized 20 National Guard troops to assist the Department of Health in contact tracing COVID-19 cases. He added that the state is working to find vendors to contract with to assist in additional contact tracing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.