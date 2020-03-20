The number of confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 jumped to 96, Arkansas Secretary of Health Dr. Nate Smith said Friday.
“This is the largest single-day increase we have seen in Arkansas so far,” Smith said, noting the rise from 62 to 96 includes residents and staff in three nursing homes across the state.
The nursing homes affected are Apple Creek Nursing and Rehab in Centerton, The Villages of General Baptist West in Pine Bluff and Briarwood Nursing Home and Rehab in Little Rock.
Gov. Asa Hutchinson said those cases “were of great concern,” because COVID-19 is especially dangerous for the elderly and people with chronic medical conditions such as diabetes and heart disease.
Two new counties, Greene and Benton, were added to the list of counties with confirmed cases.
The governor announced the Department of Finance has authorized $30 million to “help procure a greater quantity of necessary equipment at a lower cost.”
“This is so we can get ahead of the demand for personal protective equipment needed in Arkansas,” the governor said.
Department of Education Director Johnny Key said the state is seeking a waiver to cancel assessment tests for this school year, allowing educators to focus on lessons rather than preparing students for tests.
“That will create some peace of mind for our educators,” Key said.
Hutchinson said the state will follow guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) but that, as of Friday, no further business closures, especially industrial and manufacturing, are coming.
“There is no intent to further restrict or close businesses and industrial activity in Arkansas,” he said. “There are many companies engaged in essential activities [such as] the manufacturing of health care products that are essential.”
Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge said her office has 24 cases of price gouging under active investigation and warned residents about posting to social media, joking about selling items for an exorbitant cost.
“You will get a call or email from my office,” she said.
Rutledge said $3 million in revenue has been added to the $4 million put in place previously for quick-action loan programs “to help small businesses and families” during this financial hardship.
The governor reminded residents to be vigilant but not to panic.
“We all have a responsibility to ourselves and to our neighbors to take precautions,” he said, discouraging people from panic buying groceries and toiletries but promoting social distancing and stringent hygiene practices.
To see daily updates of the confirmed cases in Arkansas and more information about COVID-19, visit the Arkansas Department of Health at www.healthy.arkansas.gov.
