Senators in the 94th General Assembly of the Arkansas State Legislature passed Senate Bill (SB) 43 this week, Republican State Sen. Gary Stubblefield’s bill to classify drag performances as “adult-oriented” businesses. The bill has been a contested piece of legislation early in the 2023 legislative session and drew criticism from the Senate’s Democratic minority ahead of its floor vote on Tuesday.

Classifying drag performances as “adult-oriented” businesses will put them in the same legal context as adult arcades, adult book and video stores, adult cabarets, adult live entertainment establishments, adult motion picture theaters, adult theaters, massage establishments that offer adult services, escort agencies and nude model studios, SB43’s text reads. Stubblefield introduced the bill on Jan. 9 and it passed out of the Senate City, County and Local Affairs Committee on Jan. 19. Additional bill text defines drag performances as shows “in which one or more performers exhibits a gender identity that is different from the performer’s gender assigned at birth using clothing, makeup or other accessories that are traditionally worn by members of and are meant to exaggerate the gender identity of the performer’s opposite sex and sings, lip-syncs, dances or otherwise performs before an audience of at least two persons for entertainment, whether performed for payment or not and that is intended to appeal to the prurient interest.”

Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.

