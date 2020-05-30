With infection rates continuing to grow, the COVID-19 pandemic in the state was broken down into a series of essentially smaller pandemics across different regions in the Friday news conference on the response to the pandemic by Gov. Asa Hutchinson.
With overnight camping beginning this weekend in state campgrounds, concerns about recent public events brought a note of caution from the governor and staff.
The governor was joined by Secretary of Health Dr. Nate Smith and Secretary of Parks, Heritage and Tourism Stacy Hurst.
Arkansas had 6,777 COVID-19 cases as of Friday, up 239. Of those, 113 were in the hospital, with 24 on ventilators. Two of the new cases are in corrections facilities, with the remainder being in the state’s general population.
Since Thursday, 2,702 tests were recorded, showing a 4.1 percent positivity rate. The state conducted more than 70,000 tests for May. To date 121,302 tests have been performed, representing 4 percent of the state’s population, Smith said.
For Friday, 363 newly-recovered patients were recorded, Smith pointing out this was more new recoveries than infections for the Friday totals, for a total number of recovered in the state at 4,946.
Hutchinson and Smith broke down infections not just in state totals, but in regional totals. Hutchinson used a seven-day rolling average, used to show trends, for each of the five health regions in the state.
Currently, the southwest region of the state is fast growing, driven by cases in Sevier County, notably DeQueen, Smith said. The central region encompassing Little Rock and Pine Bluff, which had earlier been driving infection numbers in the state, was now “at a very flat level,” Hutchinson said.
The southeast region, which had seen a significant spike earlier due to infections in the prison population there, was now at “a very low level,” Hutchinson said.
In the northeast, identified as a comparative hot spot in the state a few weeks ago with its 25 case peak, is now going down. The northwest region, however, shows a significant increase in cases with 120 reported Thursday and 79 reported Friday.
This diversity shows the difference in COVID-19 impact across different parts of the state, the governor said.
“In Arkansas we have five different epidemics in five different stages,” Hutchinson said.
Backing up the governor’s point, Smith said that the most cases per county in the Friday report was in Washington County, with 53 cases, followed by Benton Count with 38 and Critinden and Sevier counties each with 31 new cases.
Because of this, Smith said, the Department of Health was holding several “testing events” in the days and weeks to come in different areas of the state in an effort to increase testing overall, and in turn to identify regional trends.
This was done to interrupt chains of transmission, Smith said.
Overnight camping would be available at state parks beginning June 1, Hurst said. This would include opening of the bathhouses at camp sites. This was possible now because of parks now have a system in place, as well as adequate PPE for staff, she said.
Schedules for opening can be seen at arkansasready.com.
Caution, including social distancing, is required. Staff, including park rangers, would be cautioning guests if they congregating or otherwise violating public health directives, Hurst said.
“Now is not the time to be congregating around the campfire,” Smith said.
The governor had opened the conference discussing the expectation that people would be outside over the weekend, enjoying the weather. He reminded that social distancing was important.
Stories from Lake Hamilton over Memorial Day weekend showed people were not “doing the best job” in maintaining social distance.
For this weekend, the Garland County Sheriff and Arkansas Game and Fish have worked out a program to remind those on the lake about the importance of social distancing, Hutchinson said.
Hutchinson said an announcement could be expected Monday that testing of all nursing homes and assisted-living facilities, of staff and residents, would soon be undertaken.
The next press briefing is expected Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.