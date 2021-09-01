The first Arkansas Supreme Court oral argument of the term will take place virtually, in light of public health concerns amid a rising number of COVID-19 cases in the state. The Sept. 9 oral argument was originally scheduled to take place in person at the Arkansas Capitol. It is tradition for the Court to hear its first oral argument of the term in the Old Supreme Court chamber at the Capitol.
The Court will hear cases CR-95-549 and CR-98-463, Timothy Wayne Kemp v. State of Arkansas via Zoom at 10 a.m. on Sept. 9.
“It was our hope to return to in-person proceedings. This is how we have operated prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. The public will still be able to watch the oral argument through a live-stream of the Zoom session,” says Chief Justice Dan Kemp.
The oral argument can be viewed live at arcourts.gov. It will also be archived on the website.
An in-person reception that was scheduled to take place at the Justice Building on the same day to celebrate the Court’s 185th anniversary has also been cancelled.
