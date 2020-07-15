Secretary of Health Dr. Nate Smith urged Arkansans to be vigilant as the state surpassed 30,000 total COVID-19 cases on Wednesday during the state’s daily COVID-19 briefing, which was broadcast from the University of Central Arkansas.
The addition of 564 positive tests brought the state’s total to 30,297. While acknowledging that was only around 1 percent of the state’s total population, Smith tried to put the numbers into perspective with an example.
“To put that in more realistic perspective, this is a communicable disease, it spreads,” he said. “If you came into your living room and the curtains were on fire, you wouldn’t say ‘well, that’s less than 1 percent, let’s wait until it gets up to about 2-3 percent.’ No, you would get after it.
“The fire is still burning here. We’re making some good progress here in central Arkansas but the fire is still burning and we can’t let up until we’ve put it out.”
Gov. Asa Hutchinson commended Faulkner County’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic after meeting with hospital administrators, college officials, city of Conway leaders and K-12 school administrators prior to the briefing.
“Good work, Faulkner County,” the governor said, of the trend line of positive cases in the county going down. “That doesn’t mean you take your mask off. It means you recognize the difference it can make when you have strong leadership and the community is focused on reducing the number of cases.”
The governor said he discussed hospital capacity with local hospital administrators.
“I was pleased that they’re not only doing their regular surgery work and treating their critical-care patients, but they’re also managing the COVID population and they’re doing it very well,” he said. “They are not to the point of capacity, which was good news.”
He thanked city of Conway officials for passing the model mask ordinance drafted by the state.
“I want to thank Mayor [Bart] Castleberry for his leadership and for passing the model mask ordinance through the council. That really gives some protection, some assistance to businesses here in Conway. Well done,” Hutchinson said.
Smith said Faulkner County has had an overall positivity of 6.3 percent and has tested at a rate of 1,038 for every 10,000 people.
“We’ve done a reasonably good job of testing here in Faulkner County,” he said.
Faulkner County had 226 active cases, 22 hospitalized of which seven were on ventilators, 604 recoveries and four deaths.
“I am encouraged that we seem to have some flattening out, especially in Pulaski and Faulkner counties,” Smith said.
Dr. Jose Romero, who has worked closely with the Conway Human Development Center said there were 87 COVID-positive patients as of Wednesday, noting the facility is the largest human development center in the state with 461 residents and nearly 1,000 staff members.
“The staff has been extremely vigilant and has done an exceptional hob of bringing his under control,” he said.
