Gov. Asa Hutchinson said the state plans to test all nursing home residents and staff in June, which will amount to 40,000-50,000 tests.
“This additional testing will better protect our nursing home residents and staff,” the governor said during Tuesday’s briefing on the novel coronavirus.
As of Tuesday afternoon, there were 4,923 positive cases of COVID-19 in the state, which is an additional 110 cases since Monday.
Secretary of the Arkansas Department of Health Dr. Nate Smith said the rise in cases is reflective of the increased testing.
“Yesterday was an all-time high in testing [for Arkansas],” Smith said of the 3,014 tests that were completed Monday.
Rachel Bunch, executive director with the Arkansas Health Care Association, praised the state’s staff at long-term care facilities, calling them “our heroes.”
She said that when staff members are unable to work because they are ill or have a family member who is ill, other staff members have volunteered to cover their shifts, leaving no gap in care.
“As a state, we have not only met but we continue to exceed our staffing requirements,” Bunch said.
As of Tuesday, 87,614 tests have been conducted since the start of the pandemic. Of the 3,014 tests done on Monday, Dr. Smith said, there was a positivity rate of 1.5 percent.
The governor set a goal of 60,000 tests to be completed in Arkansas during the month of May.
