Treasurer of State Dennis Milligan was elected last night as the 2021 National Chair of the State Financial Officers Foundation, a nonprofit organization that promotes fiscally responsible public policies nationwide.
“It’s a great honor and a privilege to have been elected by my peers to this national position,” Milligan said. “I’ve always been very passionate about fiscal responsibility, so this is a natural fit for me. I look forward to serving Arkansans by helping to promote sound fiscal policy throughout the state and country.”
“The State Financial Officers Foundation (SFOF) is proud to have Treasurer Milligan as chair of our board,” said SFOF President Derek Kreifels. “He has transformed the Arkansas Treasury into a world-class office with his vision. He is constantly challenging his team to discover the best ways to do their job, and I have no doubt those leadership skills will enhance SFOF as well.
Grant Wallace, Milligan’s Chief Deputy Treasurer, received the State Government Staff Outstanding Leadership Award from the organization as well.
“His deputy treasurer, Grant Wallace, has been a key member of our board as a staff representative during the last year, always stepping in to serve when asked and doing so enthusiastically,” Kreifels continued. “We appreciate Grant’s willingness to serve and felt this leadership award was well-deserved.”
The State Financial Officers Foundation is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that is focused on promoting fiscally responsible public policies nationwide.
